Oxford International Education Group selected as partner by BPP University

BPP University extends its partnership with Oxford International Education Group to access an even more diverse international student talent

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has been selected as a partner by BPP University in order to help expand and diversify their pipeline of international student talent. For over ten years, the two higher education organisations have worked closely together to attract students to BPP University from within India.

OIEG’s Education Services business unit will enable BPP University to reach a wider array of international students, with a priority focus on recruiting from Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and eventually expanding to other countries. With a global recruitment team of more than 100 members spanning over 50 locations, OIEG will support BPP University to recruit from a broad pool of motivated international students, providing tailored, on the ground support and infrastructure throughout the process.

As the global race for talent intensifies, with universities and businesses increasingly competing for the best and the brightest, students must consider their employability in addition to understanding which skills to develop or studies to pursue for a smooth transition into the working world.

Working closely with some of the world’s leading businesses, BPP University is well versed in supporting students to navigate the global job market. Offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, professional qualifications and continuing professional development courses, BPP equips students with the tools they need to flourish in their future careers.

With its partnership with OIEG, BPP University aims to grow international student intake by 30% within 12 months from launch.

Khayrul Alam, International Recruitment Director at BPP University said:

“At BPP, we’re constantly looking for new ways to improve the student experience and prepare our students for future successful careers. Further diversifying our international talent pool is a crucial part of this, and we’re delighted to be partnering with OIEG in order to connect with new students globally.”

Mohit Gambir, Managing Director at Oxford International Education Services commented:

“Ensuring students are equipped with the tools they need to succeed is at the heart of what we do. In the current economic climate, it is vital students are aware of the importance of employability and career readiness. We’re delighted to be expanding our fruitful relationship with BPP University, working with them to support motivated international students hit the ground running in any career path they choose”.

