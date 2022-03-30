Cart

From education to employment
PebblePad teams up with The University of Edinburgh, Cardiff University and The University of Waterloo for exclusive webinar on student-centred learning

PebblePad March 30, 2022
SkillsWorld LIVE is back

 On 4th April at 3pm GMT, PebblePad will be joined by some of its prestigious university partners from the UK and Canada for an exclusive webinar on co-created learning

The interactive discussion will provide practical advice on how to implement the increasingly popular practice of co-creation, harnessing the power of active learner involvement in the design and development of education.  Crucially, participants will share their experiences of pioneering co-created and student-centred courses at their own institutions.

A must-attend webinar for anyone in Higher Ed interested in improving student acquisition of graduate attributes through innovative practice.

Co-creation and active learner involvement in the design and development of education are gaining momentum in educational practice and research. In this webinar, you will hear from international experts at The University of Edinburgh, The University of Waterloo in Canada and Cardiff University as they share their experiences pioneering co-created and student-centred courses.

What you can expect from the webinar …

  • Discussion and examples to illustrate how co-creation helps generate a positive and empowering learning environment for students
  • Insight on how to make graduate attributes more relatable and integral to student-centred and authentic assessment
  • Practical applications of using PebblePad to create a reflective, experiential learning and assessment experience at scale – Student-Led Individually-Created Courses (SLICCs)

An expert-led session

Simon Riley and Dr Gavin McCabe from The University of Edinburgh, Katherine Lithgow from The University of Waterloo, and Carol Evans from Cardiff University will be the subject matter experts for this must-attend webinar. We will be broadcasting the webinar on 4th April 2022, 3:00 pm (GMT) | 11:00 am ET.

Published in Education
PebblePad

