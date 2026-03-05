Pioneering approach to schooling where teachers deliver lessons online and visit pupils at home

Excluded pupils and children whose personal circumstances prevent them from setting foot in class have been given “an education lifeline” thanks to a pioneering UK-first model of schooling.

The provision, where teachers deliver community-based education and pastoral support to students at home, also now includes access to real-time online lessons.

Progress Community, the trailblazing initiative from education specialists Progress Schools,

caters for children who will not or cannot attend a physical school setting due to either exclusion, mental health, emotional based school avoidance or criminal activity related concerns, amongst other barriers.

As well as access to GCSEs and other qualifications, pupils access coaching and mentoring to reflect on negative past experiences and develop the ability to make positive choices in the future.

From February, the initiative has been enhanced to blend real-time online delivery by fully qualified maths, English, science and PSHE teachers with community based pastoral interventions. Pupils log on for 18 hours of interactive online lessons and follow the newly developed, BraveEd curriculum. Tailored to meet the children’s specific needs, the innovative curriculum blends the national curriculum with pastoral and holistic provision.

It means alongside core subjects, pupils’ study and explore everything from volunteering and civic and community engagement, to discussing emotions and behaviour and what life after school could look like.

Specialist community teachers continue to visit the children at home or in community settings, offering a unique and first of its kind education initiative in the UK.

The one-to-one visits mean the pupils not only receive high quality education and could even sit their GCSE exams, but receive vital coaching, mentoring and pastoral support as they work through personal issues and unpick the barriers for long-term future success.

The provision builds on the success of the Progress Schools’ Community Learning Programme which since 2024 has seen pupils benefit from a mix of set online modules and in-person community teacher visits.

During the 2024/25 academic year, 48 students were re-engaged and supported in community settings, with 16 students achieving GCSE or Functional Skills passes. 75% of last year’s Year 11 students progressed into a further education or training, and 9 students successfully reintegrated back into a school setting.

The Community Teachers work collaboratively with a range of other professionals, including social workers and education officers, to ensure each student receives tailor-made support. Every student journey is different, but the aim for many is to support them back into a physical school setting that best meets their needs.

Although not physically setting foot in a classroom, so far this academic year, 33 pupils who are registered at Progress Schools in Thrapston, High Wycombe, Northampton, Birkenhead or Tees Valley are accessing the Progress Community initiative, enjoying the enhanced provision.

Paula Thompson, Chief Operating Officer ‑ Progress Education, said:

“Vast amounts of learning is lost when a child is not engaged with a tutor or in school. Pupils have thrived on our community learning programme to date, but the enhanced provision will enable us to completely tailor the provision depending on the child’s needs.

“This really is an education lifeline for children who cannot or will not set foot in class. We are now saying to commissioners in the local authority areas where we currently have Progress Schools if you identify five or more children unable to attend school, we will we be able to provide each child with in-person visits from a brilliant community teacher alongside 18 hours a week of specialist online interactive teaching delivered in real time.”