Plans approved for Pontllanfraith vulnerable learners’ centre

Caerphilly County Borough Council has approved plans to develop a new centre for vulnerable learners on the site of the former Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School.

The approved plans will see the Council adapt and refurbish the former Grammar School building at Pontllanfraith to create a bespoke facility for vulnerable learners. The new facility will include 10 teaching spaces, along with smaller group rooms, a meeting room, staff room, main hall, teaching kitchen and café.

A new building on the site will provide a 4 court sports hall with changing facilities, in addition to a planned outdoor multi-use games area with a 3G surface.

The facility will support between 80 – 120 vulnerable key stage 3 and 4 learners with high quality classroom spaces, specialist intervention areas, on-site indoor and outdoor leisure and recreational provision that would also be available for community use outside of school hours.

Cllr Carol Andrews, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, said

“As well as transforming a vacant building, these plans will enable us to deliver a bespoke facility to meet the needs of our vulnerable learners in the county borough. The new sporting facilities will also bring benefits for the wider community.”

