Plugged in to the Future: Tech Support Squad Joins Forces with Buckinghamshire College Group to Power up the Next Gen of Cyber Talent 

Buckinghamshire College Group is proud to announce a new partnership with Tech Support Squad, who have officially joined as a Cornerstone Employer for the Digital Support & Security T Level course. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the real-world relevance and industry integration of the College’s digital curriculum.

As a Cornerstone Employer, Tech Support Squad will play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital education by offering high-quality industry placements, mentoring opportunities, and insight into the evolving needs of the digital support and cybersecurity sector. Their commitment ensures that T Level students will gain the hands-on experience and technical skills needed to thrive in a competitive and rapidly changing job market.

Sean Bastow, Curriculum Manager for Digital and Professional Enterprises at Buckinghamshire College Group, said:

“Tech Support Squad have been strong champions of ours for a long time now, so I am thrilled to take our great relationship to another level and make them our first Cornerstone Employer in our Digital provision. Our learners benefit a great deal from the skills they develop with the Tech Support Squad through industry placements and their commitment to supporting the design of our Digital Support Services curriculum.”

James Scudder, Founder of Tech Support Squad, commented:

“Breaking into the IT industry at a young age was a challenge for me until someone named Russ gave me a chance when others said I was too young. That experience shaped the values of Tech Support Squad from day one. When we launched the company, we made a firm commitment never to judge potential based on age. One of our first initiatives was partnering with Buckinghamshire College Group through their T-Level programme. That collaboration led to us being honoured with the ‘Business Impact 2024’ award after a highly successful second year of student placements. When we learned about the Cornerstone Employer programme, we saw it as a fantastic opportunity to deepen our relationship with the College and support their ambition to become the leading digital training provider in the region. We’re excited about the future and look forward to continuing this impactful partnership.”

This partnership aligns with the Government’s vision for T levels to become the gold standard in technical education and demonstrates the power of collaboration between education and industry in developing a future-ready workforce.

Ian Harper, Executive Director for Business Development at Buckinghamshire College Group, added:

“We’re delighted to be working closely with employers from the digital and broader business sectors to ensure the College is well-positioned to support organisations with their recruitment and workforce development needs, while also making a positive economic contribution to those businesses and the wider region.”

With Tech Support Squad on board, Buckinghamshire College Group is laying the foundation for a stronger, smarter digital future, one confident, career-ready student at a time.