Portsmouth-based Novatech unites with leading University and defence company to transform military training 

Novatech (@NovatechLtd), a leading IT Partner based in Portsmouth, UK, has announced a strategic partnership with defence company Babcock International Group (Babcock: @Babcockplc) and Cranfield University to drive innovation and research in military driver training.

This partnership marks a significant shift towards integrating educational methodologies with cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance training efficacy and safety.

David Furby, CEO of Novatech, who founded the business 35 years ago, said: “Our partnership with Babcock represents a transformative step for military training.

“By combining Novatech’s technological expertise with Babcock’s training capabilities, and the academic rigour of Cranfield University and the Transport Research Laboratory we are set to revolutionise how military drivers are prepared for the complexities of modern operations.”

This was echoed by Jo Rayson, Managing Director of Babcock’s training business, who said: “There can be many challenges when delivering military driver training, including how individuals maintain their skills once qualified, the availability of training platforms, or difficult to replicate operational environments.

“Babcock is investing in this project to investigate simulation as a realistic way of delivering this essential training capability, driving down costs and reducing the impact traditional training has on the environment.”

The initiative includes collaborations with leading academic institutions such as the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) and Cranfield University, and virtual reality company VRAI.

Key aspects of the simulation training include:

Responding to tyre blowouts

Navigating diverse terrains

Driving in various conditions, such as at night or in unfamiliar territories

Niall Campion, Managing Director for Product & Customers at VRAI, said: “At VRAI, we believe that data is the untapped resource in simulation training and have developed HEAT to turn this resource into actionable insights.

“We are delighted to be able to work with Novatech to bring this pioneering technology to driver training. By capturing structured training data, the project team will not only be able to assess individual trainee performance, but also that of the simulator in general, providing objective, actionable insights when considering the potential future impact of the research.”

This partnership signifies a pivotal shift towards more adaptive and efficient training models and underscores both Novatech’s and Babcock’s commitment to innovation in the defence sector.