Powering up gaming careers to the next level with GameChangers’ free management diploma at The City of Liverpool College

Liverpool’s rapidly expanding reputation as a hub for the gaming industry has been further solidified with the introduction of a Principles of Management and Leadership Level 3 Diploma in the sector, which is being delivered by The City of Liverpool College.

The year-long academic course has been formulated as a collaboration between GameChangers – a Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Careers Hub initiative which paves the way for the city’s next generation of video game creators by forging effective, strategic partnerships between education providers and the gaming industry – and the College.

Applications for the course, which begins in September are currently being taken on The City of Liverpool College website. Subject to eligibility criteria, including applicants who are earning less than £34,000 p.a., the course is free of charge.

Designed with current and aspiring managers within the games industry in mind, it is targeted towards people working in the sector who lead development teams or operational staff, set and monitor project goals, oversee daily workflows and provide guidance to team members to ensure smooth delivery of projects or operational tasks.

The course takes a blended approach, combining on-campus and online learning. Its modules include focuses on managing a team to achieve results, building stakeholder relationships, project delivery, budget management, data management and personal development.

Once qualified, people in possession of the diploma will be confident in applying for roles such as games development team leader, production supervisor, project coordinator within games studios, shift manager in testing or support departments and lead facilitator on games projects.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram commented: “The Liverpool City Region has always been a place brimming with creativity and talent, and our gaming sector is no exception. “This new diploma is another big step forward in putting our region at the forefront of the UK’s digital and creative industries. With leading games studios backing the programme, we’re opening up new, exciting pathways for local young people to build careers in a fast-growing industry that’s thriving right here on our doorstep.”

Neil Borg-Olivier, The City of Liverpool College’s Vice Principal of Curriculum Development and Innovation, added: “The diploma is the latest aspect of our continued relationship with GameChangers, and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on a programme of study which can present such significant opportunities to our learners.”