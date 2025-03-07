Praise for college investment and commitment to accessible education on Minister visit

COLEG CAMBRIA showcased its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to “accessible education for all” on a visit from a leading politician.

Vikki Howells MS, Minister for Further and Higher Education, met with Chief Executive Yana Williams and senior leaders at Cambria’s Yale site in Wrexham.

They were joined by students, staff and Learner Voice and Social Partnership representatives for a discussion on local and national education issues, before the Minister opened a cutting-edge new training kitchen, developed in partnership with The Savoy Educational Trust.

The project was part-funded by the Trust and is located alongside Iâl Restaurant in the college’s £21m Hafod building.

The ‘inclusive kitchen’ reinforces Cambria’s commitment to deliver accessible opportunities and help train the next generation of workers in the hospitality sector.

The Minister said: “It is an honour to have been asked to unveil this innovative new training kitchen today, and I am absolutely delighted to see all the remarkable facilities here.

“The training kitchen will undoubtably create opportunities for learners to thrive. The college’s commitment to accessible learning is exactly what we need to see.

“Thank you to Coleg Cambria for inviting me to be part of this exciting development.”

Ms Williams added: “It has been a pleasure to welcome the Minister and show her the progress and investment made by the college.

“We are focused on delivering a first-class education for students in a modern, contemporary setting, while ensuring the environment in which they learn is warm, welcoming, and fosters a sense of encouragement and support.

“The training kitchen in particular reinforces our commitment to maximising opportunities and delivering an accessible education across different career pathways, in this case hospitality and catering, developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the sector.”

On the overall visit, Ms Williams said: “Together with staff, students and Learner Voice and Social Partnership representatives we held interesting discussions and positive talks on the impact we are having here in north east Wales.

“We look forward to continuing to work together for our learners, for industry, and our communities.”

The visit comes as the college hosts a series of open events.

The sessions will take place on the following dates at these sites:

Llysfasi – Saturday March 8 from 10am to 12pm

Yale and Yale Sixth Wrexham – Wednesday March 12 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Bersham Road Wrexham – Wednesday March 12 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Northop – Saturday March 15 from 10am to 12pm

There will also be accessible events at all sites for neurodiverse people looking to explore everything Cambria has to offer in a sensory-supportive setting.