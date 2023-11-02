Preparing for AI: Essential considerations for Independent Training Providers

As part of the Week of VocTech 2023, the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is bringing together leaders from across the ITP sector for an in-person roundtable on preparing for the impact of Artificial Intelligence on education, adult learning and independent training providers.

In a world where AI-powered digital tools are transforming what and how we learn, what does the future of adult learning look like and what can ITPs do to prepare their organisations?

Supported by colleagues from Ufi VocTech Trust and the Association for Learning Technology (ALT) this closed-door meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the growing impact of AI on the skills sector, share best practice, and explore the risks and opportunities that AI brings. Ample time will be provided for discussion, questions and developing links with senior peers. Content will include:

The foundations of AI;

Current business implications;

AI in education and training: horizon scan and best practice from across sectors;

Ethical considerations;

Selection and evaluation of AI tools; and

Practical resources and guidance.

When: 16 November, 3:00pm – 5:30pm.

Register your place here.

The event will be immediately followed by the annual Ufi VocTech Showcase (5:30pm – 10pm), allowing attendees to network with stakeholders from across the adult learning community and experience for themselves the technology transforming vocational education in the UK and helping to get adults learning.

About the Week of VocTech 2023

The Week of VocTech is a free programme of events and activities focused on accelerating the development and adoption of digital technology for vocational training, and inspiring action to transform the UK skills sector.

Presented by Ufi VocTech Trust in collaboration with ALT, AELP, Learning and Work Institute, the RSA, Resolution Foundation and others, the Week of VocTech returns for another packed programme of events focused on the role of digital technology in vocational education.

When: 13 – 17 November.

Explore the full programme of events and register your place here.

Published in