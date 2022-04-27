Accountancy students network with industry professionals

Barnsley College Level 3 AAT Bookkeeping students had the opportunity to talk to professionals from the industry at a networking event.

The session was organised by Talent United and attended by representatives from a range of companies and specialisms including Harris and Co.; MGRW, Virgin Money and the College’s Finance department.

Each student was given 15 minutes to speak to a representative before being rotated onto the next business. The event was an excellent way for the students to think about their careers, which specialism they’d like to progress onto, find out what qualifications they need to study, and learn what employers are looking for when recruiting new staff.

Students also had the opportunity to connect with experts from the industry, learn valuable networking skills and potentially meet new business connections from across South Yorkshire.

The event was attended by Beth Mackenzie, a former Barnsley College Level 2 and 3 AAT Accountancy student and Level 4 AAT Accountancy Apprentice, who is now employed at Harris and Co. as an Accounts Assistant. Beth said: “Events like these allow us to meet the next generation of employees and tell them about the range of careers and opportunities that are available to them. My company is keen to promote the careers that are available within accountancy and show them that it’s not all about being good at Maths, it’s about the individual and the skills they can bring to the business.

“As a College alumnus, it was great to be welcomed back and to be able to share my journey from being in the current students’ shoes to gaining employment in the finance industry.”

