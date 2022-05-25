Bracknell and Wokingham College plants commemorative tree to honour The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Bracknell and Wokingham College planted a commemorative tree today in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, Councillor Ankur Shiv Bhandari and the Mayoress, Rishi Bhandari joined Aino Hana, Head of Campus – Student Experience (Bracknell and Wokingham College) at Activate Learning, and students studying our Foundation and Supported Studies programmes to take part in the tree planting to mark the special occasion and its upcoming celebrations.

Accompanied by students from the Church Road campus, The Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest gave a speech to reflect on this historic event before students planted the tree.

Gary Headland, Chief Executive Officer at Activate Learning, said: “It has been wonderful to come together as a college community, with the wider community we are part of, to mark this incredibly special occasion and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“This is but a small token of our appreciation and respect for everything Her Majesty has done for the people of this country in her time as monarch, but one I hope will be enjoyed by many generations to come.”

Located on the grassy slope in the college carpark, the Acer Davidii Viper tree was embellished with a plaque in honour of Her Majesty and the celebrations.

Councillor Ankur Shiv Bhandari, The Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, said: “I am delighted to be part of this tree planting ceremony and to be able to interact with the future of our borough and country.

“I have been very pleased to hear about the great work being done to further enhance the learning of students and to know that the students have been learning about the Platinum Jubilee.

“The Mayoress and I wish the students and the college every success in these endeavours and hope that you have fantastic Jubilee celebrations”

The tree marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne and the beginning of celebrations across the Activate Learning group.

Students studying our Foundation and Supported Studies programmes have been learning about The Platinum Jubilee. They all wrote and sent cards to The Queen and have created a mural near their classroom.

Amber Latter, Supported Foundation Pathway Tier 2 student at Bracknell and Wokingham College, said: “It was really good. I found it quite fun and enjoyed meeting The Mayor and Mayoress.”

Aino Halla, Head of Campus – Student Experience at Activate Learning, said: “We are really proud to be planting a tree to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee because as a college we pride ourselves on celebrating current events and being an active member of our community.

“We strive for sustainability as one of our organisation’s key drivers, and we hope that this tree will support wildlife and the environment.

“Thank you to the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, Councillor Ankur Shiv Bhandari, the Mayoress, Rishi Bhandari, and our Lifeskills students who took part in the tree planting and to all staff and students who attended the ceremony.

Activate Learning is committed to championing ongoing sustainability, as illustrated within the group’s Strategic Plan, Empowering Learning.

They continue to work on projects that drive sustainability and meets the needs of their local communities.

This includes introducing EV charging points and cycle programmes on campus, alongside environmental mindfulness throughout their curriculum.

Find out about our courses at Bracknell and Wokingham College

Published in