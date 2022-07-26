Bracknell student wins a prestigious scholarship for university

An Access to Higher Education student from Bracknell and Wokingham College has won a scholarship to put towards her university studies.

Lianne Grew, who is aged 40-years-old and lives in Camberley, has recently finished studying an Access to HE Diploma in Nursing and Health Professions at the college on Church Road. She has been awarded The Ted Adams Trust Scholarship for Student Nurses and Student Midwives studying at the University of Surrey.

The Ted Adams Trust is responsible for advancing the development of nursing and midwifery education in the Guildford area. They provide financial assistance for nurses and midwives working in the Guildford area to undergo courses of study and further their professional development.

The scholarship provides £3,000 a year for a maximum of three years, up to a total of £9,000 and aims to encourage and support mature students (25-years-old and over) who live in Guildford and the surrounding areas to study Adult, Mental Health or Children’s Nursing or Midwifery degrees at the University of Surrey.

Mum of two, Lianne, decided to change career after she was no longer able to continue teaching art to children with special educational needs due to the pandemic. She decided to go back to education and fulfil her dream of becoming a Midwife, the first stage of which was to study an Access to HE Diploma in Nursing and Health Professions at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

In September, Lianne will begin studying a BSc degree in Midwifery and with an industrial placement at Frimley Park Hospital.

Lianne, who achieved all distinctions in her Access to HE course, was amazed to receive this award.

She said: “I couldn’t quite believe it when I found out. I had to ask my husband to re-read the email as I thought I’d made a mistake and read the letter wrong. I’ve lost count of the number of times that I said, ‘I can’t believe I’ve got a scholarship to study at the University of Surrey!’

“It’s wonderful, and yes, I cried! My dream of becoming a midwife is actually happening! It’s an incredible feeling!

“I will use the scholarship for learning materials such as textbooks, a new computer and any other equipment I will need, such as a stethoscope and blood pressure cuff. The scholarship allows me to buy all the things that I will need without feeling any mum guilt that I should be spending my money on the kids rather than on myself!

“I will be eternally grateful to the Ted Adams Trust for awarding me the scholarship.”

Nicola Cannon, Biology Lecturer at Activate Learning, said: “Lianne will be an excellent, caring and organised midwife.

“We are all delighted that this prestigious scholarship will make it easier for her to achieve her dream of studying midwifery at the University of Surrey, which The Times ranks as in the top five universities for Nursing in the UK.”

Access to HE courses enable adults who are 19 and over who do not currently have the relevant entry requirements to begin higher education. These programmes are ideal for adults who have been out of education for a while, wish to return to education or want to change career. Access to HE programmes are equal to three A Levels, giving students the UCAS points needed for university-level study.