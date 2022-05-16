Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Activate Learning partners with Middlesex University to deliver revised HE counselling programmes at Guildford College

Aliyah May 16, 2022
0 Comments
Activate Learning is delighted to announce a new partnership with Middlesex University that expands on their current counselling provision at Guildford College 

As from September 2022, the Foundation Degree (Science) in Counselling and one-year BSc (Hons) Counselling (Top-Up) programmes will be awarded by Middlesex University, with the FdSc also being accredited by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).  

Bill Hunt, Group Director of Higher Education at Activate Learning, said: “We are delighted that Middlesex University will be our new awarding body for the FdSc and BSc (Hons) in Counselling.  

“The university has a long and successful history of awarding degrees delivered through partnership arrangements with colleges and this new partnership will further enhance the higher education counselling provision currently offered at Guildford College.” 

In validating the programmes, the university commended the strong emphasis on practice throughout, the experiential philosophy with the use of authentic assessments, and the student-centred approach of the programmes, as well as Activate Learning as a whole. 

Professor Sean Wellington, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Provost of Middlesex University, said “We are delighted to be working with Activate Learning. Our institutions share a commitment to delivering high-quality education that transforms outcomes for individuals, communities and organisations. This new partnership marks the start of an important relationship for both institutions.” 

As part of their programmes, students will be provided with a rigorous grounding in counselling theory following the BACP Ethical framework for Counselling Professions. 

The Foundation Degree in Science (FdSc) in Counselling and One-year BSc (Hons) Counselling (Top-Up) programmes are open to prospective students aged 18 and over. 

Aliyah
Aliyah, Digital Marketer and Livestream Co-ordinator at FE News

