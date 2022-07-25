Lashings of advice for College students

Barnsley College Hair and Beauty students were treated to a masterclass in make-up and lashes from international celebrity make-up artist and owner of SM Lashes, Sean Maloney.

Sean delivered an inspirational talk to Beauty students at the College recalling his journey into the make-up industry from initially studying broadcast journalism to working at Boots to working at MAC Cosmetics to eventually become a celebrity make-up artist and owning his own business.

Students heard how Sean has built his career with determination and hard work. From developing lashes for his own business, setting-up his make-up academy and working with celebrities, to working on TV shows, films and music videos and collaborating with well-known brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Mac Cosmetics, Becca Cosmetics and YSL.

Sean provided students with expert advice and guidance on how to be successful within the make-up industry. He encouraged students to take a chance, to not be scared of taking risks, to push themselves out of their comfort zones and to say yes to every opportunity.

Sean said: “It was incredibly important for me to come along to the College to show the students my journey into make-up artistry and being a business owner. Coming from a single-parent working-class family, I wanted to show the students anything is possible when you’re passionate, persistent and positive. With determination and hard work, anything can be achieved. When one door closes, go build your own door and walk straight through.

“With 10 years in the industry, having my eyelash line worn by Khloe Kardashian, owning my own salon, make-up training academy and agency and travelling the world, this job still feels like a dream I haven’t woken up from.”

Anita Wilkinson, Interim Head of Department for Hair and Beauty, added: “I would like to thank Sean for providing such an inspirational session to our students. Talks such as these enhance the College experience, allowing students the chance to hear from professionals within the industry and learn about the different career paths available to them after they leave College.”

Published in