Tilbury Douglas completes construction of Prospect House

Tilbury Douglas has completed the construction of Prospect House, a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) school in Blackley, Manchester.

The new school, commissioned by the Department for Education, provides places for 100 pupils, aged from three to 11, of which 10 will be early-years places. The pupils attending have a wide range of special educational needs, including severe learning difficulties (SLD), profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD) and autism. Some of the pupils also have significant medical needs, physical disabilities or sensory impairment.

The project included a new one-storey building, external play areas, and drop off and car parking facilities. The facilities also include a range of therapy and sensory spaces and a hydrotherapy pool.

Our team has delivered a Social Value Return on Investment over £4m. This was achieved through activities including burying a time capsule with some of the students, and volunteering at a neighbouring nursing home.

We also hosted a ‘meet the buyer’ event leading to 95% of our orders being from local suppliers, 94% of whom were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Phil Shaw, Divisional Director (North West) for Tilbury Douglas, shared:

“We’re delighted to have completed Prospect House and provide exceptional facilities for 100 students with special educational needs and disabilities. The new facilities will provide an outstanding learning environment to help the students thrive.”

