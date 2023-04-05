Shopping Cart

From education to employment

University of Southampton students host SouthLANder Amazon Esports event

FE News Editor April 5, 2023
University of Southampton students host SouthLANder Amazon Esports event

Students from Southampton, Winchester, Portsmouth, Chichester, Sussex, Bristol, Bath, Bournemouth, and Reading universities participated

Students from the University of Southampton hosted nine universities from across the South of the UK for the SouthLANder esports event, sponsored by Amazon, NUEL and GGTech.

The competition concluded with finals held at the University of Southampton and was run and managed by students at the university, with a total prize pool of £600.

The event forms part of the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports circuit, which has a presence in 16 countries, and aims to provide students with community opportunities as well as supporting their journey into the esports industry by providing them with professional experiences and educational workshops.

Participants and Winners

The competition involved student teams from Southampton, Winchester, Portsmouth, Chichester, Sussex, Bristol, Bath, Bournemouth, and Reading universities.

In League of Legends, the University of Portsmouth team beat the University of Southampton team in the offline final. In CS:GO the champions were from the University of Southampton, beating the University of Bath team in the final.

All attendees of the live event also had the opportunity to play games such as CS:GO, VALORANT, League of Legends, Rocket League and more.

Edward “Hanno” Joyce, General Manager SouthLANder and SVGE Treasurer, commented:

“SouthLANder was for almost all on the crew their first time developing a LAN & tournament experience, and was a huge opportunity for students to learn about league operations, broadcast production, player management and content creation.” Besides, he thanked Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports and NUEL for “helping the event hugely by providing a competitive prize pool to both attract participants as well as put weight into the competition results. We’ll be returning next year with SouthLANder 2024 which will be bigger and better than ever before.”

Education
FE News Editor

