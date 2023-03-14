Preston school children inspired to be engineers of the future

Primary Engineer and Baxi get hands-on with engineering skills and classroom projects at 10 Preston schools

Primary school teachers in the Preston area are set to introduce the world of engineering to Key Stages 1 & 2 children through a series of engaging classroom projects created by Primary Engineer and supported by local heating and hot water solutions provider, Baxi.

This is the second year running that Baxi, which has a manufacturing facility in Bamber Bridge, is supporting the Primary Engineer programmes in Preston. Working with Primary Engineer, the company’s engineers will support teachers as they deliver the Primary Engineer Construction project to children in ten local primary schools.

The first milestone of the project was a training session for the participating teachers on the Construction projects, held at Preston College and joined by Baxi engineers. These projects have been carefully designed to help the children develop skills such as visualisation, creative problem-solving, testing and evaluation, and teamwork and communication.

The Mayor of Preston, Neil Darby, came to watch as together the teachers and Baxi engineers built the projects which will bring engineering to a new generation.

Nathalie Cachet-Gaujard, Head of Partnerships for North of England at Primary Engineer, said:

“We are delighted to have the support and commitment of Baxi to help raise awareness of engineering and the career opportunities it offers, whilst helping to build a diverse generation of future engineers.”

Baxi is at the forefront of heating and hot water design solutions. But the industry is undergoing considerable transformation, and creative engineering experts are in high demand.

Karen Boswell, MD of Baxi UK & Ireland, said:

“Baxi has been part of the Preston community for over 150 years and we’re delighted to continue supporting local schools with this programme. Engineering offers so many varied and exciting opportunities, including designing and building products and services that help decarbonise heat for communities and the environment. Initiatives such as Primary Engineer give us the confidence that we can continue to commit investment in capable and career focused school leavers and graduates to help us grow in the years ahead.”

Harrison Carey, Product Design Engineer at Baxi, is one of the ten Baxi engineers who volunteered to take part in the Primary Engineer’s programme. He said:

“Primary Engineer is a fun and hands-on way to introduce children to the world of engineering. It’s fantastic to see the children unleash their imagination using skills they’ve learnt in the classroom! This will be my second year working with Primary Engineer and I hope to contribute for many more to come. Engineering plays such a vital role in our communities and it’s rewarding to see children showing interest from such a young age.”

