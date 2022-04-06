Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi Burining Glass ad - Curriculum Planning

Pride in FE – A Charter for FE & Skills

West Yorkshire Learning Providers April 6, 2022
0 Comments
C Learning Go Google

Following our hugely successful, insightful and impactful Pride in FE project, funded by the Education
& Training Foundation, Yorkshire Learning Providers are delighted to announce the launch of our
Pride in FE charter for FE & Skills providers.

Working with key stakeholders AoC and Skillsfirst we have developed a charter for providers to sign up to and show their commitment to addressing the inequalities for LGBT staff and learners and a commitment to champion the changes needed for our sector so everyone – staff or learner – can be their true authentic self without fear in work and in learning environments.

By signing the charter providers are showing their support for greater inclusion for LGBT individuals
and will work together to develop greater opportunity for staff & learners to gain further
information, advice and signposting. The charter will cover a range of themes such as a greater
commitment to ensuring more inclusive recruitment processes, visible support for LGBTQ+ learners
in learning environments, raise awareness and knowledge for all to have the confidence to challenge
poor attitudes and actions in our centres. The champions network will share focused efforts to
ensure that we are using correct language and that this is a consistent approach across full teams
not just the few.
To support this charter we also have a toolkit to aid providers in their journey to greater inclusion
and a support padlet filled with guidance, good practice, signposting and much more.


For further information and to sign up to the charter please contact Kelly.townend@alex.miles

Kelly Townend, Operations & Quality Manager, YLP said:
It is essential that we all make a dedicated commitment to greater inclusion for LGBTQ+ learners and
staff. This charter is for all organisations, regardless of where they may be on their journey for
greater LGBTQ inclusion and that’s ok as this charter is a way to focus our efforts and create a truly
inclusive culture for all staff and learners. With too many individuals feeling they have to supress who
they are we need to make a conscious effort to make sure this is not the case in our organisations

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
West Yorkshire Learning Providers

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this