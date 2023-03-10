Primary School Children Bring IT on at SERC

Over 80 children, parents and guardians attended Come and Try IT workshops aimed at introducing primary school-aged children (from 4-12) to the world of computing at South Eastern Regional College’s Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses in partnership with the Bring IT On initiative.

Ryan Major, Deputy Head of School for Computing at SERC said,

“We were delighted with the response to our six, free to attend, 2-hour sessions, which saw children and their families conduct a series of computing related challenges linked to computational thinking, problem solving, security, encryption, recursion and logical processes.

Computing Fun: Pupils from Cedar Integrated Primary School, All Children’s Primary School and home schooled children who participated in the Come and Try IT computing workshops to develop computing awareness hosted at SERC’s Downpatrick Campus with Setanta Gorman-Crane (Downpatrick) and Zara Adams (Downpatrick) from the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Computing at SERC.



He added, “The fun, interactive sessions, developed by some of our current Level 3 students, provided inspiration for parents and guardians to further develop children’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills. The sessions also raised awareness of computing as a potential career amongst the children, highlighting direct links between the activities and those who might utilise them in the workplace.”

