Principal Receives Knighthood in Recognition of Services to Education

In June last year (2022) it was announced that Weston College Principal and CEO Dr Paul Phillips CBE had been awarded a Knighthood by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in her Jubilee birthday honours list in recognition of his outstanding services to education.

Weston College is proud to announce that the now, ‘Sir Paul’ attended his Investiture Ceremony to receive the award from The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday 21st February 2023.

Sir Paul has dedicated his career to advancing education and has been a lifelong advocate for inclusive practices, mental health support, and higher technical education. As the National People Lead for one of three Department for Education National SEND Centres for Excellence in the UK, Sir Paul has shared best practices and worked tirelessly to promote an inclusive educational environment for all students.

Under Sir Paul’s leadership, Weston College has become a national leader in higher technical education, offering students a wide range of high-quality vocational courses that prepare them for the demands of the modern workplace. Sir Paul has also been a champion of mental health support, recognising the important role that education can play in promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

Sir Paul is a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious honour, and we are honoured to have him as our Principal and CEO. His unwavering commitment to education and his passion for creating a more inclusive and supportive educational environment will continue to inspire generations of students to come. We extend our warmest congratulations to Sir Paul Phillips CBE on this well-deserved recognition of his accomplishments.

