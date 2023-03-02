Programme will help build a pipeline for Black students at Surrey

Black scholars will help the University of Surrey produce richer and more impactful research outcomes, says the University of Surrey’s academic chief.

The Surrey Black Scholars programme offers three-and-a-half-year scholarships to improve access and participation for Black British students in postgraduate research.

Eligible candidates can apply for all research programmes except for PsychD, MD, PDS, and EngD programmes and can apply as either full-time or part-time candidates.

Professor Osama Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic at the University of Surrey, said:

“Our University has a rich history of producing research that benefits people’s lives on a local, national, and international stage, and we have ambitions to supercharge this impact in the future. To meet this goal, we must welcome researchers from as diverse a pool as possible because we understand that our different experiences are what strengthen our communities.”

Jointly funded by Surrey, the Office for Students, and Research England, the Surrey Black Scholars programme provides fully-funded scholarships, mentoring, placement opportunities, teaching qualifications, and tailored career advice to eligible students.

Dr Emily Williams, Director of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion at the University of Surrey, said:

“We must build a robust pipeline for Black students here at Surrey. The goal of the Surrey Black Scholars programme is to enhance the experience of Black students and provide a career boost to improve race equity and promote an inclusive culture at our University.”

The deadline for applications is 14 March.

According to the most recent data from Higher Education Student Data (2019/20), only 3 per cent of postgraduate research students were from a Black background.

