Public Consultation Opens on Proposed Merger Between Exeter College and Petroc

Exeter College and Petroc have today launched a public consultation on a proposed merger that would see two Devon colleges come together to form a new College Group.

If approved, the new organisation, the Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group (ENDC), would serve more than 16,000 learners across Devon, employ nearly 2,000 staff and have a combined turnover exceeding £100 million.

The proposal is a voluntary merger, with neither college in any form of intervention. By combining their resources and expertise, the Colleges aim to create a stronger, more resilient group with the capacity to invest in learners, staff and facilities, while responding more effectively to local and regional skills needs.

The new Group would oversee two sixth form provisions in Exeter and North Devon, alongside an expanded Apprenticeship, Adult, SEND and Higher Technical Education offer across the county. Petroc’s Tiverton Campus would evolve into a Centre for Progression, supporting young people with additional learning needs.

John Laramy CBE, Principal and CEO of Exeter College, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to create the best place-based College Group in England. By joining forces, each college aims to deliver even greater opportunities for learners, employers and communities across Devon; underpinned by the capacity, capability and resilience offered by being part of a larger group. The consultation is a chance for everyone to help shape this vision.”

Kurt Hintz, Interim Principal and CEO of Petroc, added:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to pool our strengths and knowledge, building economic resilience and maintaining outstanding sixth‑form provision on both sides of the county. This merger will give learners more choice, better progression routes and access to specialist facilities, while employers gain a single, stronger partner that is responsive to local skills needs. Above all, it will ensure that North and Mid Devon continue to have high‑quality, inclusive education at the heart of their communities.”

Consultation Details

The public consultation will run from 1 to 30 September 2025. Full details, including the consultation document and online feedback form, are available on the Exeter College and Petroc websites. Please visit the websites for further details on the consultation, how to contribute, and to read the full consultation document.

The outcome of the consultation will be published by 30 November 2025 on both Exeter College and Petroc websites, with the proposed merger date of 5 January 2026.

All feedback will be gratefully received and will contribute to the outcome of the consultation.