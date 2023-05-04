Reading College toasts King Charles III’s coronation

Reading College welcomed some of the county’s highest ranking dignitaries to a special event to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

High Sheriff of Berkshire, Simon Muir, The Mayor of Reading, Councillor Rachel Eden and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Felicity Rutland DL came to the college on Tuesday for the special celebration.

Other special guests included Councillor Rick Jones, the Chairman of West Berkshire Council, Susan Parsonage, CEO of Wokingham Borough Council, The Revd Mike Smith, Reading Area Dean, Diocese of Oxford, Alison Webster, CEO of Berkshire LEP, and Professor Robert Van De Noort, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Reading.

Head teachers from local secondary schools and employer partner representatives from the local community also attended to join in with the celebrations.

The foyer at Reading College was decorated with herb plants, to highlight King Charles’ preference to wellbeing and alternative therapies.

The herb plants will be distributed to the training kitchens at Banbury and Bicester College, City of Oxford College, Reading College and Guildford College. Some of the plants will also be planted in the grounds of Reading College to create a wellbeing garden for students to enjoy.

The evening began with a speech from Gary Headland, Chief Executive at Activate Learning who welcomed the guests, followed by a speech from the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Simon Muir.

Canapés were cooked and served by students studying Professional Culinary Arts at the King’s Road campus. Herbs and spices were used in the cooking and preparation of the canapés. The students also baked and decorated cupcakes, to form the Union Flag.

Entertainment was provided by Singer, Abigail Bailey, Progress Coach at Activate Learning, who is also a vocal coach for Performing Arts and Music at Reading College and Tom Burrows, Multimedia Content Executive at Activate Learning, who played piano and lead the attendees in the first verse of the National Anthem, closing the event.

The guests also toasted His Majesty The King, followed by Sue Sturgeon, Chair of the Corporation at Activate Learning, who gave a closing speech about the positive impact that The Prince’s Trust had made to the lives of many young people.

Gary Headland, Chief Executive Officer at Activate Learning, said:

“The staff and students of the Activate Learning colleges in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Surrey send our warmest congratulations to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on their Coronation.

“As our new monarch, King Charles III brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to the throne. Throughout his life, he has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to public service and a deep understanding of the challenges facing our society.

“At Activate Learning, we believe in the power of education to transform both people’s lives and the communities we serve.

“We are proud to serve His Majesty and all the British Royal Family, and we wish them all the very best as they embark on this new chapter. God save The King!”

High Sheriff of Berkshire, Simon Muir, said:

“Thank you Activate Learning for a wonderful kick off to the coronation celebrations.

“I hope everybody at the college enjoys celebrating the coronation.”

