Record-breaking summer school helps young people take their next step

A record-breaking summer programme has given young people the confidence and skills to take their next steps at Coleg Cambria.

The college’s seven-week Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+) summer school welcomed up to 100 school leavers across Deeside and Wrexham, building on the programme’s continued growth.

At Deeside, 60 learners took part across five groups, combining classroom and online learning with guest speakers and educational visits to a series of locations including Alton Towers, Llandudno, Betws-y-Coed, Bodnant Gardens and Speke Hall.

The programme was designed as a bridge between school and the next stage of education, training or employment, particularly for young people unsure of their future direction or keen to build confidence ahead of September.

Josh Robinson, 16, from Hawarden, will study Carpentry and Joinery at Deeside and has already made new friends at the college.

“I’ve done some construction with my uncle and love it, and long-term I’d like to use the trade in Australia,” said Josh, a former pupil of St Richard Gwyn High School.

“If I hadn’t known about this course, I think I would have got to results day and been more concerned.

“I feel more comfortable and know I have options. That’s a big thing for any young person in that position, it makes the future less daunting.”

Lillian Smith, 16, from Shotton, will begin a Health and Social Care course after leaving Elfed High School in Buckley.

“I was nervous about going to college, being more independent and getting here every day, but I feel comfortable doing so now,” she said.

“The facilities are great and I enjoyed the programme. I already know the college and did it with some friends from school – we all enjoyed it and I feel more confident.”

Employability Mentor Georgia Smith said engagement with the programme had continued to rise following the pandemic.

“For many it’s like a ‘get-ready course’ for September,” she said.

“They already know the buildings and facilities, have made friends and immersed themselves in the environment, so they feel welcome and part of the Cambria community.

“For others, the visits were a real eye-opener. We had learners who had never left Flintshire before or been to the beach, so being able to give them those experiences was incredibly rewarding.”

Georgia added the programme also supports families, with trips, travel to and from college, food and drink, and financial support for participants all covered.

Claire Howells, Curriculum Director for Jobs Growth Wales+ at Coleg Cambria Deeside, said: “The record numbers this summer demonstrate how valuable the programme has become.

“Seeing learners grow in confidence, make friends and arrive in September already feeling part of the college community is exactly what we want to achieve.”

Many of the learners will now progress to full-time courses or the wider JGW+ programme, with opportunities across a range of subjects including healthcare, hospitality, retail and childcare.

JGW+ also offers Maths and English GCSE qualifications and pathways towards further education, apprenticeships and employment.