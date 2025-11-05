A BELOVED independent school celebrating another record-breaking year is reaping the rewards of vision, investment, and a commitment to putting pupils first.

Despite national challenges facing the sector, St Gerard’s School in Bangor has continued to grow, investing heavily in its facilities, wellbeing provision, staffing, and educational opportunities to ensure it continues to deliver a first-class education in a warm and welcoming environment.

This year has seen significant development across its seven-acre site, including a £150,000 multi-use sports facility, extensive refurbishment of the Sixth Form suite and library, upgrades to parking and heating systems, and a striking rebrand to reflect its modern, forward-looking ethos.

The school is also building a new radio studio, enabling pupils to produce and broadcast their own podcasts.

To support this expansion and enhance its curriculum, St Gerard’s has welcomed new teaching staff to its sports department, strengthening its physical education provision and co-curricular offering.

Headteacher Campbell Harrison said: “At a time when many independent schools are navigating challenges, St Gerard’s has chosen to invest in its future.

“Our focus is, and always will be, on our pupils and their academic success, wellbeing, and personal growth.

“By investing in our facilities, staff, and resources, we are ensuring that every pupil benefits from a supportive and inspiring environment where they can achieve their very best.”

The school has reported another rise in pupil numbers, including a surge in Sixth Form enrolment, following a year of exceptional academic success.

In summer 2025, pupils achieved record GCSE and A Level results, including GCSE grades more than 50% above the national average for A–A*. St Gerard’s also continues to be recognised among the Top 10 schools in Wales in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

In addition to academic excellence, St Gerard’s places a strong emphasis on health, wellbeing, and personal development, values reinforced through its broad co-curricular programme, compassionate pastoral care, and strong sense of community.

Business Manager Steve Griffiths added: “This has been a year of resilience, collaboration, and long-term planning. Every investment we’ve made – from new learning spaces and sports facilities to sustainable heating and staff recruitment – reflects our commitment to the pupils, families, and community who make St Gerard’s so special.

“We are realising a shared vision: to secure the school’s future and continue delivering the highest standards of independent education in North Wales.”

The school’s longstanding relationship with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) also remains a cornerstone of its identity. St Gerard’s is the only school subsidised by the MoD for transport to and from Holyhead airbase and continues to welcome generations of pupils from service families.