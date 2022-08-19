RECORD NUMBER OF EXAM- SITTING STUDENTS ADMITTED TO UNIVERSITY

After a record number of applications to UK universities, hundreds of thousands of students across the country have been admitted to their first-choice universities, with more anticipated to find places as Clearing opens today.

19% more 18 year olds in the UK have gained a place at their firm or insurance choice compared to 2019 (the last year examinations were held).

425,830 students have been accepted into university or college – an increase of 16,870 compared to 2019.

46,850 students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds have been accepted- an increase of 3,770 on 2019

This year’s prospective students have overcome a challenging route to university as the third successive cohort disrupted by the pandemic. After working exceptionally hard to gain their grades, many today will now be celebrating their success and looking forward to their next step.

For those who have not yet secured their place, there are still over 27,000 high-quality places open through Clearing, and those who have missed their offers are advised to contact their first-choice university as soon as possible. Admissions teams are on hand to support those who are having to consider alternative plans and are well practised at considering the challenging circumstances that have may have impacted students.

Looking toward the new academic year, universities will be supporting students to make the transition to campus life, working to ensure that every student, no matter their individual circumstances, has the best possible experience at university.

Chris Hale, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

“Congratulations to all those who received their results today.It is exciting to once again see such high numbers of applicants continue their journey into higher education, confirming the strong appeal of our universities.

“Students applying this year have faced multiple years of disrupted education, and they and their families should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.

“University is a life changing experience for many, and universities will continue to provide students with the support for success in their studies and the future.”

Published in