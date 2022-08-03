Recruiter reflects on education journey and reveals expansion plans after course success

A RENOWNED executive recruiter and author turned the spotlight on his own professional development during the pandemic.

Being part of the 20Twenty leadership programme had a positive impact on Adam Butler, a respected name in the jobs industry for almost two decades.

As Managing Partner of Deeside-based Hawk Butler executive search agency, Adam leads a team of five talented recruiters working with clients across the UK.

Hailing from Ewloe and now living in Buckley, he plans to expand further this year having had time to reflect and react positively to the challenges of Covid-19 and self-isolation.

“Like everyone else it was uncharted territory and the unknown, but I quickly realised I needed to take the opportunity to use that time to do something positive,” said Adam, who has children Joe and Daisy with wife Danielle.

“I had worked with the team at 20Twenty and was always interested in joining the CMI Level 7 programme, so I just went for it, and am so glad I did.

“I attended university and did well but didn’t feel I had realised my full potential, I always put more emphasis on experience and maybe that’s part of the reason I felt there was something missing from an academic perspective.

“20Twenty allowed me to fill that void while networking and learning from some amazing North Wales businesses, all of which will add value to me as an individual and a company owner going forward.”

Adam also used the time to revisit and rewrite the popular recruitment guide he released seven years ago: The Hiring Formula – Finding Superstars to Help Grow Your Business.

“The pandemic allowed me to do that and also analyse my own brand and business model, which is when Hawk Butler was born,” he said.

“We have always been strong in the financial services and funding arenas because that’s my background and where I worked before becoming a consultant.

“But the long-term vision now is to spread our wings further and explore other platforms and sectors given the turbulent nature of recruitment.”

Adam added: “I thought 20Twenty would be a good way to pass some of the time during lockdown, but it was so much more.

“It was strange going back to writing assignments after so long, but I really enjoyed testing myself and felt a huge sense of pride and satisfaction in completing them.

“It gave me a fresh perspective and sharpened the tools I already have – after all, we can always learn more and improve.

“I certainly believe I did that and made some great friends along the way.”

20Twenty Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker congratulated Adam and said: “There is no greater satisfaction for us as a team than hearing how the programme had a positive impact on individuals who completed the qualification and now believe they are in a stronger position, personally and professionally.

“Adam and everyone at Hawk Butler deserve their success and we wish them the best of luck for the future.”

The next CMI (Chartered Management Institute) Level 5-7 cohort of senior managers, owners, and directors begins in September.

Places are still available for the programmes – which are 80% funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) through Welsh Government.

For more information and to sign up, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.20TwentyBusinessGrowth.com.

Visit www.hawkbutler.co.uk for more on Hawk Butler executive search.

