Regional Champions Crowned at FIRST® LEGO® League Event

Students from across the country put their STEM skills to the test at the annual FIRST® LEGO® League Regional Tournament, hosted by NSCG’s Newcastle College on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

The FIRST® LEGO® Leagueprogramme takes students through 16+ hours of building, coding and researching and culminates in celebratory events, giving winning teams the opportunity to progress from school events, to local and regional events and even International Opens or FIRST Championships.

The college welcomed 21 teams from 7 different counties, with some travelling from as far as West Yorkshire, to take part in this year’s challenge. The 2026 competition featured the theme ‘Unearthed’, with teams required to design, build and programme a LEGO® robot inspired by archaeological adventures.

The theme ‘Unearthed’ encouraged students to examine how each tool, innovation, and work of art connects us to the people and ideas that came before us. Through critical thinking and design skills, learners are inspired to uncover the past to discover the future.

The robots were presented to a judging panel before being put to the test in a series of timed missions and tasks, with referees awarding scores for project innovation, robot design and demonstration of the competition’s core values.

In addition, students were challenged to identify a real-world issue faced by archaeologists and present an innovative solution to the judging panel on the day.

Megan Clayton LEGO® Education Innovation Studio and Schools Liaison Officer at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), said: “The tournament has become a key date in the NSCG calendar and one we look forward to each year. Students consistently exceed expectations, showcasing incredible imagination, creativity and understanding.

“The FIRST® programme provides a fantastic introduction to STEM subjects, often inspiring young people to engage with science, technology, engineering and maths for the very first time.”

Team End_Tec from Endon High School were crowned this year’s Staffordshire Regional Tournament Champions and will now go on to represent the region in the FIRST® LEGO® League UK National Final in Harrogate on 25th April 2026.

2026 FIRST® LEGO® League Award Winners

Coach/Mentor Winner: Chris Dunn, Saint John Fisher Catholic College

Judges Unity Award Winners: Space Katz, Saint Mary’s College

Judges Exemplary Award Winners: Mech Masters, Malbank School

Robot Game Award: Incredilegos, Bradford Grammar School

Core Values Award: Emerald Warriors, Home Educated Group

Robot Design Award: Excavators, Christ Church Academy

Innovation Project Award: Code Breakers, Saint John Fisher Catholic College

Champions Award: End_Tec, Endon High School

