Remit Training opens its fourth state-of-the-art automotive training academy in Derby

Local MP attends launch and welcomes more investment in logistics skills training for young people

Automotive sector leaders, including partners Daimler Truck UK and Royal Mail, have celebrated the launch of Remit Training’s fourth automotive technician training academy in Derby during National Apprenticeship Week.

As a longstanding champion of apprenticeships and former apprentice, Derby South MP and member of the House of Commons Transport Committee Baggy Shanker cut the ribbon.

The fourth and largest academy in Derby is Remit Training’s latest significant investment in automotive facilities in the city which have attracted the world’s leading truck manufacturers to entrust the training of their apprentice technicians with a training provider judged ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The official opening and trade open day confirmed Daimler Truck UK as an exciting and innovative new partner of Remit Training. As one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, Daimler Truck will be benefitting from the training facilities, including working on vehicles, and classrooms in the new academy.

Daimler Truck, Royal Mail and IMI updated guests about developments in the logistics sector, the latest technology in HGV including EV and the value in partnering with Remit Training’s apprentice academies.

Baggy Shanker MP said:

“Growth in the East Midlands depends on a thriving logistics industry and a highly skilled workforce to support it. That’s why I am delighted to return to Remit Training today to welcome its latest investment in state-of-the-art facilities for automotive technicians in a fantastic new partnership with Daimler Truck UK.

“As a member of the House of Commons Transport Select Committee, and as a former apprentice myself celebrating National Apprenticeship Week, I want to see more young people in Derby take advantage of the amazing career opportunities that are available in Remit’s automotive academies.”

Remit Training CEO Sue Pittock OBE said:

“We are beyond thrilled to unveil our new academy as by far the best facility we’ve ever had the privilege of creating. This centre is a true testament to our commitment to excellence in training. We are also incredibly proud to introduce Daimler Truck UK as a new partner. It’s an exciting milestone and we can’t wait to welcome apprentices, students and industry partners to the new academy to experience it firsthand!”

Much more than just a cutting of the ribbon

At the academy launch and open day, automotive sector employers discovered how Remit Training’s apprenticeship delivery can enhance their workforce readiness for the future.

Hands-on demonstrations were available and guests explored workstations showcasing state-of-the-art commercial offerings in advanced electrics, alternative fuels and more.

Free strategic reviews on the day offered automotive businesses tailored solutions to bridge the skills gap, reduce training costs, and empower their workforce.

Facility tours showed new, cutting-edge facilities and classrooms with apprentices learning.