Rewarding volunteering: Good for Me Good for FE and NCFE pilot microcredentials

Good for Me Good for FE (GfMGfFE), the national initiative promoting social action in colleges, is launching a volunteering microcredential programme for students.

Developed in partnership with educational charity NCFE, the programme is designed to recognise the contributions students make to their communities through volunteering – and to highlight the employability skills they gain as a result.

As a further development of the GfMGfFE campaign, which has been running since 2021, a group of colleges will be piloting the bronze-level programme with some of their students over the coming weeks. This pilot will inform further development of the initiative, which is expected to be rolled out later this year.

To achieve the digital credential, students must complete a minimum of 10 hours of volunteering, alongside key learning modules focused on communication, teamwork and time management. It is designed to be flexible, with delivery supported by tutors and self-guided learning resources.

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, Group CEO of London South East Colleges, which leads the GfMGfFE campaign says:

“Since the GfMGfFE campaign launched in 2021, staff and students at colleges across the country have generated millions of pounds in social value through volunteering.

“These activities help build a wide range of employability skills for young people – and we wanted to ensure that this is better recognised and celebrated by employers and educators.

“These new microcredentials will better enable students to demonstrate to employers the fantastic work they are doing alongside their main qualifications. It will highlight their commitment to the community and the valuable skills, such as communication and teamwork, they have developed as a result.

“We look forward to seeing the outcome of the pilot and the positive impact that we hope this will have on students and their career aspirations.”

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, adds:

“Recognising and celebrating the achievements of learners in all aspects of their development and growth is hugely important to raise aspirations and hopefully, inspire others too. We’re therefore proud to work alongside GfMGfFE colleagues to endorse this fantastic volunteering programme, ensuring it meets the highest standards of design, structure, and delivery.

“By embedding key employability skills and supporting them with digital credential recognition, we’re helping students showcase their achievements in a meaningful, verifiable way – boosting their confidence and career prospects.

“This fantastic initiative not only highlights the valuable contributions students are making to their communities but also strengthens their future opportunities. We’re delighted to back the pilot with in-kind support and can’t wait to see the positive impact it has.”

A comprehensive suite of resources, including tutor handbooks, engagement activities and submission materials have been developed to support colleges and students undertaking the programme.

For more information about NCFE’s digital microcredentials, the pilot programme and the Good for Me Good for FE campaign, please contact: Karen Oliver at [email protected]