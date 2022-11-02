Richmond American University London changes tuition offer for US students

The first American University to provide a US liberal arts degree in the UK, Richmond American University London has made a radical shift in its approach to tuition costs for US students. This makes studying in the world’s top student city and gaining both a US and a UK degree even more attractive.

The change in tuition being made by the University means that from September 2023, the tuition cost for US students for a BA will be only £14,900 a year (instead of $38,000). Combined with generous scholarships, the aim of this offer is to make studying at Richmond American University London accessible to more US students.

University President, Dr Phil Deans stated, “Not only are we offering greater transparency but an education at Richmond which provides students with excellent value for money through our applied approach to liberal arts.

“Our pioneering applied liberal arts education provides students with a range of skills and abilities, such as critical thinking, analysis and synthesis, oral and written communication and teamwork, all of which are vital in the workplace and for personal development. Combined with credited internships for all students, this means our graduates are both grounded in theory as well as being action-oriented, future-proofed, and career-ready wherever their choices after graduation take them.”

Dr William Durden, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Richmond American University London, said, “This major shift in our pricing strategy for US students has been made in response to calls within the US higher education sector for more transparency and greater value for money from universities in their offer for students. I am delighted to see the University take a lead here.”

All of the Bachelor degrees at Richmond (now located in a new state-of-the-art campus in Chiswick Park, west London) are based on a four-year, US style applied liberal arts approach which empowers students to solve problems, adapt, learn, and collaborate through an interdisciplinary education. Richmond is unique as the only UK university to offer all students a US and UK degree, combining two of the finest education systems in the world and offering more opportunities for students when they graduate.

The University’s US team is attending a range of recruitment events throughout the coming months in the US. See the University’s website for more details.

