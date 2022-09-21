RM’s Group Strategy and Customer Director on Zero Emissions Day in the education sector

In line with Zero Emissions Day, Chris Rothwell, Group Strategy and Customer Director at RM, discusses how the education technology sector can advocate for change and create a brighter future for the next generation.

“With so many challenges facing the Education Sector today, net zero may not appear to be as high up the list of priorities as it is for some other industries, yet it’s importance should not be undermined. From schools, colleges and universities – and the suppliers that work with them – such as RM – the entire education sector must take responsibility for creating a brighter future for us all, especially our children. The Climate Change Act aims to achieve the goal of 100% reduction in emissions by 2050, and the education technology sector has an important role to play in that objective.

“There’s lots to think about; some of the more obvious areas where edtech can easily address, is the reduction in printing off class work sheets that can just as easily be read online. Then, there’s those initiatives that may take a little longer but prove even more beneficial – such as working with your supply chain partners to drive continuous meaningful change. For instance, we are working with many schools and trusts to help them implement technology that is cloud-based (with much lower emissions than on-site servers), or that involve online collaboration and communication, that is both more efficient whilst saving on carbon. All initiatives that can help schools move towards net zero.

“There are many ways to reduce emissions and we are seeing so many schools and trusts wanting to incorporate sustainability within their school business strategy. As with most things, this is best done in collaboration with partners who have the experience of showing how they can act with the level of urgency that many feel is necessary and in turn reduce the risks for future generations.”

Published in