Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Royal Agricultural University ranks in top ten in the country for student experience

FE News Editor September 23, 2022
0 Comments
students walking down stairs
1st for EPA In Article Block advert Sept 22

The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has been ranked in the top 10 universities in the UK for the best student experience, and was the highest-ranking university in Gloucestershire, in this year’s Sunday Times Good University Guide.

The Cirencester university, which climbed 14 places from its 2021 rating in the Guide published annually by the Sunday Times, was ranked eighth in the list of the best universities for student experience and also came in at 53= for students’ evaluation of teaching quality.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said:

“We are delighted to have improved our ranking in this year’s Sunday Times guide.

“Earlier in the year we achieved excellent results in the 2022 National Student Survey (NSS) with student satisfaction scores beating even those of the best-performing Russell Group universities.

“Students ranked us as the top university in the UK for being a Learning Community and fourth highest for Overall Student Satisfaction across English universities. We were also in the top 10 for both Academic Support and Organisation & Management.

 “In addition, the latest Research Excellence Framework (REF), which was published this summer, commended more than half our research as world-leading and internationally excellent, and ranked our overall research at its highest ever level which puts us firmly on the map as a world-leading specialist institution for sustainable farming and land management.

“This ranking in the Sunday Times Good University Guide is the icing on the cake in what is already an excellent year!”

The Sunday Times guide, which also ranked the RAU as the best university in Gloucestershire, beating both Hartpury and the University of Gloucestershire, and in the top eight of universities in the South West, stated:

“The Royal Agricultural University, famous for its secluded Cotswolds setting, is branching out in a big way,” and referred to the RAU’s recent partnership with the Uzbekistan Ministry of Agriculture to establish the International Agriculture University in Tashkent as well as the plans for the RAU rural innovation village.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this