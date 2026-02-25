Royal Seal of Approval for Hull College

Hull College is celebrating national recognition after being presented with one of the UK’s most prestigious education honours – the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Higher and Further Education – for its pioneering work with English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students.

The award places Hull College among a small group of elite institutions recognised at the highest national level for excellence, innovation, and benefit to society. The college was formally presented with a silver medal and certificate by Their Majesties The King and Queen at an investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace on Tuesday 24th February 2026.

Part of the UK’s national honours system, the Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Education are awarded every two years by the Sovereign on the advice of the Prime Minister, following a rigorous independent review process. In this round, just 19 institutions were recognised nationally – with only four Further Education colleges receiving the honour.

Supported by Ufi VocTech Trust, the college’s award-winning project, Silent Voices, Vivid Stories, is a transformative model for ESOL learning that supports refugees, asylum seekers, and migrant learners to rebuild their lives through education. The initiative tackles the global challenge of displacement while addressing the local and national priority of widening access to skills, employment, and further study.

At the heart of the programme is the college’s commitment to supporting the whole person – not just teaching English. Many learners arrive having experienced displacement, interrupted education, trauma and isolation. The college’s approach focuses on creating a sense of belonging, rebuilding confidence, and helping learners to connect with their new community in Hull.

The programme brings together cutting-edge digital innovation and trauma-informed teaching. It integrates AI-enabled storytelling, real-time translation tools and a supportive curriculum that helps learners progress from arrival through to employment or further study.

This allows students to begin learning immediately in their first language, while developing English in a safe, inclusive and digitally enhanced environment. Through AI-generated visual stories and virtual exhibition platforms, learners are able to explore identity, build confidence and express their experiences creatively – supporting both language development and emotional wellbeing.

A standout feature of the project is its digital art gallery hosted in Spatial – a virtual space where learners’ stories are brought to life through imaginative use of AI and creative technology. Each artwork reflects part of their personal journey, from life before arriving in the UK to the hopes and futures they are beginning to shape in Hull and beyond. More than an exhibition, the gallery celebrates resilience, creativity, and cultural identity, helping to build understanding and connection across Hull’s diverse communities.

Tina Lynam, Head of ESOL at Hull College, said:

“Silent Voices, Vivid Stories is all about human connection, creativity, and empowerment. We are incredibly proud of our ESOL students, who bravely shared their journeys and identities through this powerful platform. Winning this award shows the value of inclusive innovation – and the vital role storytelling plays in education and community.

“Our learners arrive with extraordinary resilience but face barriers that many of us cannot imagine. Silent Voices, Vivid Stories gave them the tools to express their stories safely, learn English with confidence, and reconnect with education. This national recognition is a wonderful achievement for the college and reflects the hard work of our staff and the incredible commitment of our students.”

Debra Gray CBE, Principal & CEO of Hull College, said:

“We are absolutely delighted and deeply proud to receive the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Education for our pioneering work in ESOL. For Hull College, this is more than an award – it is a powerful recognition of the impact we are making for our students and our city.

“Hull is a City of Sanctuary, and we take that responsibility seriously. Silent Voices, Vivid Stories shows what is possible when innovation, compassion and world-class teaching come together. This award reflects the courage of our students, the expertise of our staff and our commitment to inclusion, opportunity and social mobility for the people of Hull.”

Sir Damon Buffini, Chair of the Royal Anniversary Trust, said:

“The Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education celebrate the power of education to change the world for the better. This much-loved national honour recognises, at the highest level of state, outstanding work in UK universities and colleges, and the remarkable benefit they bring to our economy, society and the wider world. This year we were delighted to honour 19 institutions whose work offers an inspiring snapshot of the excellent and innovative work going on in universities and colleges across the UK.”