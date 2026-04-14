Rycotewood Furniture Centre student selected to represent the UK at the global ‘Skills Olympics’ in Shanghai  

A skilled apprentice from Rycotewood Furniture Centre based at City of Oxford College and University Centre has been selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, known as the ‘Skills Olympics,’ where the world’s most talented apprentices and young professionals go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle of skill, precision and innovation.

Stanley Mackintosh, who is studying a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Bespoke Furniture Making at Rycotewood Furniture Centre, which combines college study with hands-on work experience with his employer, Bill Cleyndert and Company, will compete in Cabinet Making as part of Team UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 this September.

Selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK, Team UK brings together a group of competitors at the very top of their fields. These individuals are among the most highly skilled young professionals anywhere in the world.

Competing against the best from over 80 countries, Team UK will showcase world-class expertise across a diverse range of disciplines, including renewable energy, 3D games design, car painting, health and social care, chemical laboratory technician, bricklaying and cabinet making.

Each competition is a high-performance test of precision and endurance. WorldSkills is globally recognised as the ultimate benchmark of skills excellence, where nations go head-to-head to prove their ability to power future industries and economic growth.

This year’s event in Shanghai is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors, alongside government leaders, global employers and education experts.

Stanley’s journey to this moment has been years in the making. He has progressed through rigorous WorldSkills UK regional and national competitions, followed by intensive specialist training both in the UK and internationally.

In the final months before Shanghai, Stanley will undergo further high-performance preparation to ensure he is ready to compete at the highest possible level.

Pearson, the lifelong learning company, is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Stanley Mackintosh said:

“I’m very happy to have been selected by WSUK for Team UK Shanghai 2026. Since first hearing about the competition in 2023 it has been my goal to make it to the world stage, and it has taken a lot of work to do so.

“The next few months will be challenging, with more milestones to hit and training targets to reach along the way. Fortunately, I have the support of Bill Cleyndert and Company and Rycotewood behind me.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to represent the British furniture industry and hope to do everyone proud.”

Josh Hudson, Rycotewood Furniture Centre Lead at Activate Learning, said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to see Stan selected for Team UK at WorldSkills! From starting his Level 2 Furniture Manufacturer apprenticeship in 2024 to reaching this incredible milestone, his journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

“This achievement is a testament to his talent, dedication, and hard work and the whole Rycotewood team is proud to be behind him every step of the way as he sets his sights on Shanghai in September 2026 — we know he’s going to do amazing things!

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive at WorldSkills UK said:

“Congratulations to Stanley on being selected for Team UK, it is a huge achievement and a proud moment for Rycotewood Furniture Centre.

“At a time when employers are sceptical about employing young people Team UK show just how important it is to have young professionals in the workforce.

“These young technicians have an incredibly valuable mix of world-class technical skills, impressive employability skills and a mindset to succeed. If we are serious about tackling the NEET challenge, we need to get more young people ready for work, and skills competitions are a proven way to improve engagement in training and work readiness.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said:

“Every member of Team UK has earned their place through exceptional dedication and commitment to their chosen fields, representing the very best of our nation’s talent.

“WorldSkills Shanghai is an opportunity to celebrate their vocational and technical expertise, and the skill, determination, and ambition it takes to set new benchmarks for excellence on the global stage.

“Pearson is proud to support Team UK as they take on this extraordinary challenge and inspire future generations to aim high and believe in their potential.”

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 takes place from 22-27 September and will feature around 1,500 young people taking part from over 80 countries.