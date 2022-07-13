School Leavers get a taste of their future careers

Newbury College opened its doors to almost two hundred young school leavers on Tuesday, providing a taste of college life and their future careers.

The annual event, which has been postponed since the start of the pandemic, returned to give young people the opportunity to discover how the College’s career-focused curriculum can support their future ambitions. Full-time programmes at Newbury College are designed to meet the needs of local employers and aim to provide young people with the skills they need to succeed in their future employment.

Students will also be able to gain even greater access to meaningful work experience, with the launch of T Levels in Construction, Digital and Business routes for September. T Levels provide a technical alternative to A Levels that earn the equivalent UCAS points and include a minimum of 45 days of industry placement.

Vice Principal, Lee Hunt MBE, said: “At Newbury College, we believe in careers, not courses, and we have been building some fantastic relationships with local employers to shape our curriculum offer. We are delighted that so many young people share in our vision and have taken this opportunity to choose Newbury College to improve their skills and develop their employment prospects.”

The school leavers visiting this year’s event took part in a range of hands-on, career-related exercises, including digital music production workshops, hands-on activities, VR engineering experiences and some innovative team-building activities, before enjoying some fun in the summer sun with an inflatable obstacle course.

There is still time to apply for a full-time study programme at Newbury College or enquire about an apprenticeship with one of the College’s many industry partners.

Published in