SCHOOL PUPILS’ ‘CREATIVITY’ HIGHLIGHTED AT TEENTECH STEM FESTIVAL

An app that enables diners to taste the food from a menu before they order, wearable technology that shows the safest way to walk around unfamiliar locations, and technology to personalise healthy lifestyles were some of the ideas generated by school pupils as they took part in an innovation event run by TeenTech at the MIRA Technology Institute (MTI).

The MTI welcomed over 130 school pupils from Leicestershire and Warwickshire including the Midland Academies Trust schools alongside business leaders as part of an event designed to inspire young people to think about careers in engineering. Event host, TV’s Dallas Campbell, best known for presenting ‘The Gadget Show’ and ‘Bang Goes the Theory’, remarked on how impressed he was by the level of creativity shown by pupils as they deliberated ways to solve some of the world’s most urgent problems.

Funded by the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) Covid recovery fund and supported by HORIBA MIRA and North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, the event also provided the opportunity for young people to meet potential future employers and try out a range of skills challenges, see inside a Polestar electric car and climb aboard the ‘Proud Mary’ LGBTQ+ HGV cab from the Wincanton fleet.

TeenTech runs activities across the UK designed to engage young people in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM subjects), and connect them to individuals working at all levels in industry. Activities encompass a broad spectrum of projects including the future of transport and the skills required to engage with emerging technologies including electric cars and connected and autonomous vehicles.

Luke Robinson, Group HSEQ Director for Wincanton said, “We are delighted to support this event because it is so important that young people are exposed to the variety of exciting career opportunities in the supply chain sector. It was rewarding to see how the students’ perception of the supply chain sector has changed once they’ve learned that Wincanton drives innovation and new technologies including robotics and virtual reality. We are pleased to give back to our communities and building the workforce of the future.”

Kylie Bennett, HR Business Partner for Polestar said, “Our brand is being represented by our apprentice vehicle technicians who are based at the MIRA Technology Park. We have empowered them to act as our ambassadors at this event and to talk directly to the pupils about their route into the business and the benefits of apprenticeships.”

Adam Wood, Regional Sales Manager for Intrepid Control Systems UK invited pupils to try their hand at controlling a model car through vehicle network engineering. He said, “We are pleased to support this event as it gives students a great opportunity to see different aspects of automotive engineering. Events like this hopefully inspire the future generation of engineers.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Chair of the MTI Operations Board, and Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “The TeenTech programme is a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain inspiration for their future careers. They may not have considered choosing engineering or technology, but this type of event demonstrates that solving problems can be fun and hugely rewarding as well as being critical and important.”

Maggie Philbin, CEO and Co-Founder of TeenTech, said, “It’s so brilliant to watch teenagers who may never have considered careers in technology or engineering suddenly understand why they would really enjoy working in these sectors. They see how gaining certain skills will enable them to make a difference. And it’s also a powerful way to support teachers; 100 per cent who joined us said they had increased their own understanding of STEM careers”.

The MTI is helping to create specialist skills in some of the new emerging technology areas including electrification and driverless cars. Since it first opened its doors, the MTI has welcomed over 32,000 students and delegates. This includes over 1,100 studying for accredited qualifications from a Level 1 Institute of the Motor Industry certificate up to Masters’ degrees, and over 700 following apprenticeships at all levels. More than 10,000 automotive professionals have taken part in professional development activities.

For details of MTI training opportunities please call 02476 935680 or email [email protected]

