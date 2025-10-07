SCL Professional Launches Bespoke Leadership Apprenticeships in Partnership with BrewDog

Brewing Bold Leaders

SCL Professional is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with BrewDog, one of the UK’s most recognisable craft beer brands, to deliver two bold new Apprenticeship Programmes designed to supercharge leadership talent across the business: the BrewDog Emerging Leadership Programme and the BrewDog Established Leadership Programme.

These first-of-their-kind leadership programmes at BrewDog have been developed in close collaboration with SCL Professional, marking a bold step forward in the business’s long-term commitment to talent development.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to reshape how BrewDog supports and grows its people, from new starters to seasoned leaders, and lays the foundation for a broader strategy to build future-ready talent across the organisation.

“This partnership is all about unleashing potential,” said Fiona Hawkesley, Executive Director at SCL Professional. “We’ve designed tailored leadership programmes that are engaging, future-focused and fit for a business that’s always on the move.”

At BrewDog, people are the most important ingredient. These programmes have been designed to invest in the crew who make the magic happen every day, giving them the skills, confidence, and tools to lead from the front and take BrewDog into the future.

The Programmes:

Emerging Leadership Programme – Perfect for crew members ready to take their first step into leadership, this programme focuses on building confidence, sharpening communication, and creating kickass teams.

Established Leadership Programme – Aimed at experienced leaders who want to take things up a notch, drive serious results, and keep BrewDog’s culture thriving as the business grows.

What Makes These Programmes Different?

When it came to building leadership development programmes, SCL and BrewDog tore up the rulebook. These tailored programmes have been built the BrewDog way; bold, purposeful, and disruptive, and powered by SCL’s sporting DNA.

Mark Hobday, Head of Learning & Development at BrewDog added: “At BrewDog, we’re all about bold ideas and fearless people. These leadership programmes aren’t just about learning skills, they’re about unleashing the potential in our crew; empowering them to lead with confidence, challenge the status quo, and shape the future of BrewDog.”

Leadership at BrewDog comes with real responsibility, clear progression, and meaningful benefits. These programmes fast-track development with a mix of mentoring and hands-on projects; perfect for a business that never sits still. They’re not just about performance, they’re about purpose, giving leaders the tools to drive sustainability, keep culture thriving, and make a positive impact on the communities they serve.

And because leadership should build people up, not burn them out, SCL Professional have hardwired support, wellbeing resources, and peer networks into every step of the journey.

Punk meets performance

This exciting new partnership blends SCL’s sporting principles; teamwork, resilience, and performance under pressure, with BrewDog’s no-compromise approach to doing things differently. The result? Leadership development that’s as bold as the beer brewed at BrewDog.

These programmes are set to maximise business performance by creating high-performing teams and individuals that deliver real business impact. By tackling real challenges with real people, BrewDog leaders will be equipped to drive results while shaping diverse, future-ready teams.

This launch signals more than a one-off initiative. It is part of a longer-term vision for people development at BrewDog, with future plans already in motion to expand learning opportunities and further invest in the personal and professional growth of its crew.