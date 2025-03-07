Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Partners with UTC Students to Design Future-Shaping Medal

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has teamed up with students from UTC Sheffield City Centre to create a brand-new Past President’s medal.

The Past President’s medal, a prestigious symbol of progress and future growth, will be proudly worn by all outgoing Chamber Presidents, serving as a lasting tribute to innovation, leadership and excellence for years to come.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry is over 160 years old. It was founded in 1857 and since then has had 114 different Presidents. Sitting as the 115th is Alexis Krachai, the current Chamber President.

Alexis Krachai, President of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said:

“Consistent with our focus on rebuilding the Chamber, last year we decided to organise a competition to design a new Past President’s Medal, partnering the UTC in the City Centre.

“Following this, last Spring, I spoke with over 100 students about this competition to design and manufacture a Past President’s Badge for us at the Chamber.

“Over the following months, working inside and outside of their classes, the students of UTC stepped up to the challenge and we chose four finalists to come forward with their designs.”

These finalists were announced in February, at SCCI’s 167th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in the Memorial Hall of Sheffield City Hall and welcomed over 100 attendees.

The finalists included, winner, Geneve Di Pasquale and Eshan Memon, Nathan Nicholson and Faith Newton.

Geneve’s design, which included Sheffield’s history of manufacturing and cleverly incorporated a workflow from past to future, wowed the judges. Her presentation was exceptional and demonstrated her confidence and skill.

Geneve will now work with the Chamber team to finalise her design so that in a year’s time, when Alexis steps down from his role, he will receive this newly minted Past President’s medal.

“I will be proud to wear Geneve’s medal when I hand over to Jerry Cheung next February,” Alexis added. “Jerry and future Presidents will also receive this new medal for decades to come. It’s a real legacy for Sheffield.”

Geneve wasn’t the only winner – this milestone also celebrates the wider creativity and ingenuity of the students at UTC Sheffield City Centre. Finalists Eshan, Nathan, and Faith will also have the exciting opportunity to collaborate with SCCI, bringing their designs to life and contributing to the future of the Chamber.

Faith’s design showcased the city rising from the past and looking to the future. It captured the judge’s imagination and Faith will now help design a logo for the Next Generation Chamber.

This Chamber-led initiative aims to inspire the next generation of private sector leaders to actively engage in civic life, contribute to the city’s greater good by serving as trustees or Non-Executive Directors, and collaborate with the public sector and key stakeholders. By fostering these partnerships, the initiative seeks to drive inclusive economic growth and ensure shared prosperity for all.

Eshan showed great ingenuity in his design and manufacture of sample medals. He will be working with SCCI and the Company of Cutlers to design a commemorative set of coasters that will be used at civic events hosted by the Chamber and the Company. Eshan’s design could be viewed by royalty and other dignitaries, as they visit Sheffield, for decades to come.

Lastly, Nathan, who also impressed the judges, has been asked to work with the Chamber to manufacture a badge that will be worn by the Chamber’s Vice President. With a brand-new badge, Nathan is truly helping to make history.

Alexis said:

“Each finalist is helping to shape the Chamber of the future. Their designs have every potential to be used by the Chamber for decades to come – perhaps even into the next century.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Mark Cocken and Adrian Dulley at UTC Sheffield City Centre for running the competition with us and supporting the pupils.

“I’d also like to thank Steve McKevitt, who has recently joined the Chamber Board, and Made in Sheffield Board Member, Rachel Abbott, for helping me judge the entries. Everyone at the Chamber was grateful for their time and thoughtful consideration.

“Most importantly, I’d like to thank Geneve, Faith, Eshan and Nathan. Through your work you have demonstrated that Sheffield is home to incredibly talented and creative young people.”

This unique collaboration has given young talent in the region the opportunity to showcase their design skills while contributing to a prestigious heritage project.

Mark Cocken, Vice Principal – Business & Enterprise Lead at UTC Sheffield City Centre, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Sheffield Chamber of Commerce for partnering with us on this exciting and history-making project.

“This partnership has given our students a fantastic opportunity to apply their skills to a real-world design challenge, creating a meaningful symbol that will be cherished for years.”