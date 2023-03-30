Sheffield College student projects in the spotlight with Educate North Awards 2023 shortlisting

Two performing arts and music projects led by Sheffield College students have been shortlisted for a regional award.

The Ofsted ‘good’ graded College is a finalist in the music and performing arts category of the Educate North Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate excellence and good practice at Northern-based colleges, sixth forms and universities.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“It is fantastic to see our performing arts and music students and staff achieving recognition in this year’s Educate North Awards.”

She added: “Through their creative projects, they are ensuring that everyone studying performing arts or music at the College has the opportunity to benefit from industry relevant experiences to go further in their careers.”

The College has been selected as a finalist for its trailblazing music and performing arts projects that aim to equip students with industry know-how and skills.

The performing arts and music industries are competitive to break into and a significant percentage of the workforce is self-employed.

In these two curriculum areas, students are able to gain work related skills through The Sheffield College Theatre and the College’s recently launched FiveBySeven record label. Both initiatives are based at Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street.

Performing arts students stage plays and musicals throughout the year that are open to the public in the professional-standard college theatre.

All aspects of the performances are student managed including marketing, stage and prop design, sound and lighting, and budgeting.

A recent pantomime show of Dick Whittington in December 2022 involved 124 students performing to more than 1,000 people.

The theatre is also a community asset with local primary schools and Cub and Scout groups attending performances, introducing younger people to the arts.

Student Dec Santiago, 18, who is studying Performing and Production Arts at Level 3, said:

” I think it is fantastic that the College has been shortlisted for this award. It is well deserved.”

Dec added: “I chose to study at Hillsborough Campus because it is one of the few places that does a production arts course and it has an industry standard black box theatre with workshop attached.

“I have been involved in every Level 3 production. I have built set and props and learnt about all of the job roles required to create theatre.

“I have focused more on the set design and construction job roles because that is what interests me most but my peers, who enjoy costume, lights, sound, props, or stage management have focused more on those.

“The flexibility of the course allows you to try every job role if you wish. My career ambition is to become a scenic constructor working in the West End.”

FiveBySeven is the College’s new record label recently launched by music staff and students at the iconic Leadmill venue in October 2022.

As a student enterprise, the multi-genre label provides learners with the chance to develop their promotional and music production skills. Students were also involved in creating the branding.

Students have the opportunity to record, release and distribute music in industry-standard facilities and can get involved in live performances, planning, promoting and staging events and working with producers during recording sessions.

The College’s facilities include a professional recording studio and live performance suite with mixing facilities and a stage ready performance PA and lighting rig, analogue synthesisers, DJ equipment, drums, drum machines, guitars and pianos.

This year’s Educate North Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on April 27th, 2023.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk. Follow @SheffCol #educatenorth #ENA2023

Published in