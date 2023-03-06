Shortlist announced for national learning awards

Organisations demonstrating imaginative, engaging, and innovative approaches to working with families have today (06 March) been recognised as part of a national celebration of learning.

The Family Learning Awards, by the social inclusion and lifelong learning initiative Campaign for Learning, part of the educational charity NCFE, acknowledge inclusive and impactful work across the UK that’s made a real difference to families over the last year.

A total of 16 organisations across four different categories have been shortlisted, recognising those making a huge impact for families around early years, financial resilience, health and wellbeing, and science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM).

Gurpreet Keila, Deputy Director for Project at Campaign for Learning, said:

“The Family Learning in the Early Years Award recognises organisations that best demonstrate a creative and forward-thinking approach to delivering family learning for those with younger children.

“It’s been extremely inspirational to read our shortlisted entries, and all are worthy of this accolade. I also want to thank those organisations who weren’t shortlisted on this occasion but are delivering fantastic outcomes for people across the country.”

The full list of categories and shortlisted organisations are:

Family Learning in the Early Years Award, in partnership with CACHE Alumni

Recognising learning activities that meet the needs and address the challenges faced by families with children five and under.

Early Years Team, West Berkshire Council

Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge

Help and Advice Line for Offenders’ Wives, Partners and Families (HALOW), Birmingham

The Peeple Centre, Oxford.

Award for Family Learning to Support Financial Resilience

Recognising any learning activity that builds financial literacy and skills with families.

Learning Unlimited, UK

Citizens Advice Havant

The Switch, Tower Hamlets Education Business Partnership.

Award for Family Learning to Support Health and Wellbeing

Recognising any learning activity that meets the health and wellbeing needs, challenges and/or issues faced by families in their community.

Buckinghamshire Adult Learning

Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage

Manchester Museum

Medway Council

Learning Unlimited, UK.

Award for Family Learning to Support STEM, in partnership with Maths on Toast

Recognising any learning activity that involves science, technology, engineering, or mathematics with families.

Glasgow Science Centre

Herschel Museum of Astronomy and Bath Preservation Trust

North Yorkshire Libraires

University of Hertfordshire.

Winners of the Family Learning Awards will be announced on the 29 March 2023. To find out more information visit www.familylearningfestival.com/family-learning-awards

