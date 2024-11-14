Singer is named adult student of the year at national competition

A talented operatic singer from Northamptonshire has beat tough competition from across the country to be crowned Adult Student of the Year.

Singing sensation Ebony-Mae Palliser’s dedication to her Level 2 Music Performance course at Northampton College impressed her tutors so much that they decided to nominate her for the Association of College’s (AoC) prestigious Adult Student of the Year (19+) award.

On Tuesday night, in front of a packed audience at the ICC in Birmingham, Ebony-Mae was presented with the top honour at the AoC Awards Dinner with Sarah Thursby, Northampton College’s Curriculum Manager for Performing Arts and Music, at her side.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said: “We couldn’t be more delighted that Ebony-Mae has won this incredible national award.

“She is an amazing singer who works hard at her craft and has won a host of talent shows. She has also put on charity concerts, raised awareness for good causes, organised entertainment for care home residents and even performed for a host of politicians and celebrities at the 11 Downing Street Christmas Party.

“What makes her success even more inspirational is she has done all this while showing an incredible commitment to her studies at Northampton College and while living with multiple severe health difficulties which often leave her in a lot of pain, feeling very unwell and extremely tired and dizzy.”

AoC Charitable Trust Chair Mark White CBE DL said: “These awards recognise remarkable individuals who have not only excelled at college but also made meaningful contributions to their colleges and communities.

“The high standard and volume of applications this year reflects the dedication of students across the country as well as the invaluable support provided by their colleges.

“We would like to congratulate Ebony-Mae on her success – she was a very worthy winner.”

Speaking before the awards, Ebony-Mae said: “I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve accomplished during my time at Northampton College. Being able to pursue something I love every day has been an amazing experience, and these past two years have been the best I’ve ever spent in education.

“The supportive college community, along with the helpful and friendly teachers and staff, made a huge difference to my self-confidence.

“Organising a concert for my final major project was an unforgettable experience, and I believe it’s my greatest achievement to date.”

Ebony-Mae and other AoC award winners will be invited to attend a special event on March 3, 2025, at the House of Commons where their success will be further celebrated.