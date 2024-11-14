Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Singer is named adult student of the year at national competition

Northampton College November 14, 2024
0 Comments
Ebony-Mae Palliser collects her award with Sarah Thursby, Northampton College Curriculum Manager for Performing Arts and Music

A talented operatic singer from Northamptonshire has beat tough competition from across the country to be crowned Adult Student of the Year. 

Singing sensation Ebony-Mae Palliser’s dedication to her Level 2 Music Performance course at Northampton College impressed her tutors so much that they decided to nominate her for the Association of College’s (AoC) prestigious Adult Student of the Year (19+) award.

On Tuesday night, in front of a packed audience at the ICC in Birmingham, Ebony-Mae was presented with the top honour at the AoC Awards Dinner with Sarah Thursby, Northampton College’s Curriculum Manager for Performing Arts and Music, at her side.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said: “We couldn’t be more delighted that Ebony-Mae has won this incredible national award.

“She is an amazing singer who works hard at her craft and has won a host of talent shows. She has also put on charity concerts, raised awareness for good causes, organised entertainment for care home residents and even performed for a host of politicians and celebrities at the 11 Downing Street Christmas Party.

“What makes her success even more inspirational is she has done all this while showing an incredible commitment to her studies at Northampton College and while living with multiple severe health difficulties which often leave her in a lot of pain, feeling very unwell and extremely tired and dizzy.”

AoC Charitable Trust Chair Mark White CBE DL said: “These awards recognise remarkable individuals who have not only excelled at college but also made meaningful contributions to their colleges and communities. 

“The high standard and volume of applications this year reflects the dedication of students across the country as well as the invaluable support provided by their colleges.

“We would like to congratulate Ebony-Mae on her success – she was a very worthy winner.”

Speaking before the awards, Ebony-Mae said: “I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve accomplished during my time at Northampton College. Being able to pursue something I love every day has been an amazing experience, and these past two years have been the best I’ve ever spent in education. 

“The supportive college community, along with the helpful and friendly teachers and staff, made a huge difference to my self-confidence. 

“Organising a concert for my final major project was an unforgettable experience, and I believe it’s my greatest achievement to date.”

Ebony-Mae and other AoC award winners will be invited to attend a special event on March 3, 2025, at the House of Commons where their success will be further celebrated.

Published in: Education News | FE News
Topics: ,
Northampton College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .