Six Audencia programmes in the QS Rankings 2023, including four in the World Top 50 and four in the French Top 10 

Audencia continues its upward progression in international rankings. The QS rankings 2023, unveiled on Thursday 20 September, has recognised a total of six of the school’s programmes.

Despite more schools taking part each year, Audencia has achieved placings for six of its programmes among the best in the world in the QS Business Masters and Global MBAs rankings.

In the Business Masters ranking, Audencia’s Grande Ecole programme has moved up five places from 49th to 44th in the world and 35th in Europe. The Master in European and International Business Management (EIBM), a programme offered in three countries (Audencia in France, Deusto Business School in Spain, and the University of Bradford in England), has also entered the ranking directly in the 101-110 range.

Audencia’s Specialised Master® in Financial Strategies and Responsible Investment (MS SFIR) climbs five places to join the World Top 50 (at 49th) and is ranked 7th in France in the Masters in Finance category.

Two other Audencia programmes, included in the rankings for the past two years, have maintained their positions, despite increased international competition. The Master in Science in Supply Chain & Purchasing Management comes in 2ndplace in France among other supply chain management masters programmes and thus maintains its 16th place worldwide, while the number of programmes in this category has increased by 10 percent. The MS® Digital Strategies and Data Marketing (MS SDIDAM) is ranked 21st globally and 7th in France, despite a 15 percent increase in the number of programmes in this ranking.

In the Global MBA ranking, the Audencia Full-Time MBA programme comes in the 121-130 range (against 141-150 last year) and is ranked 39th in Europe and 8th in France.

Audencia’s progression is linked to its performance in three criteria that are particularly important to applicants: Employability, Value for Money and Tought Leadership. Audencia’s performance in these three areas improved by 3 to 6 points in its ranked programmes.

The Employability criterion reflects the schools’ reputation among tens of thousands of global employers over a five-year period. Audencia has increased its score by 3 to 6 points in this category. This criterion is coupled with the percentage of graduates who found a job less than three months after graduation: the sought-after profile of Audencia’s alumni has enabled the school to improve its score from 12.6 to 16.8 points for the MBA, MS SDIDAM and MSCPM programmes.

Audencia has also improved its Value for Money score for students – thanks to an even better return on investment, with a shorter payback period for the investment.

Finally, Audencia’s Tought Leadership score reflects the school’s growing academic reputation, and is based on the responses of more than 200,000 academics in 60 countries, combined with the impact of research and an increased rate of professors holding a PhD.

The increase in the number of international professors at Audencia in all programmes (between 5.6 and 8.8 points)has also allowed the school to maintain its score in the Faculty Diversity criterion.Note that MBA programmes are evaluated according to an additional Entrepreneurship criterion, where Audencia did particularly well. The school’s score rose by 13.6 points, thanks to the growing proportion of alumni who set up their own business

Published in