South & City College Birmingham is proud to continue its valued partnership with Solus Ceramics, one of the UK’s leading architectural tile suppliers based in Birmingham.

As Solus celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to both sustainability and community engagement.

Solus has previously donated tiles, tables and chairs to the College, providing valuable resources that have directly benefited learners studying within the Construction department. This year, the company has once again donated a significant quantity of surplus tiles. The donated products will support a range of college projects, including refurbishment works across campus facilities, while also providing students with valuable hands-on experience working with industry-standard materials for their workshops.

For Solus, the partnership represents a sustainable solution to an industry challenge. As the business continues to grow, warehouse space has become increasingly valuable. While remaining stock has previously been sold through outlets, some products cannot be returned or resold through traditional routes, including stock from projects that have been cancelled or where customers have ceased trading.

As Mark Williams from Solus said,

“Tiles never go out of date.”

Rather than seeing perfectly usable products recycled as hardcore material for construction projects, Solus has chosen to work with education providers across the country to extend the lifespan of the products and maximise their value.

Students within the college’s tiling provision have already benefited from working with materials supplied by Solus, helping them develop practical skills, confidence and industry experience that will support their future careers.

South & City College Birmingham would like to thank Solus Ceramics for its commitment to supporting education, sustainability and the future workforce of the construction industry.