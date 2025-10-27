South Hampshire College Group students celebrate University-Level Qualifications at Graduation

South Hampshire College Group’s higher education students came together with family and friends, on Thursday 16th October 2025, to celebrate the completion of their university-level studies and their new status as graduates.

The glamorous ceremony saw over 35 higher education students and a further 100 guests from across the South Hampshire region gather at Southampton College’s hub theatre, following canapés and a light drinks reception created and served by some of Southampton College’s Hospitality students. Jo Landon, Director of Adults, Online & Commercial, at South Hampshire College Group, led the ceremony, in which each student’s presentation was preceded by a personal citation written by their lecturer. A photographer then captured group photographs and individual portraits upon the ceremony’s conclusion.

Jo Landon commented:

“We are beyond proud to celebrate our incredible class of 2025 as they step into the world as graduates. These students’ accomplishments are a testament to their talent and perseverance, also to the unwavering support of our incredible faculty and lecturers, whose guidance and passion helped shape their journeys.”

Laura Holmes graduated from South Hampshire College Group with a BA (Hons) in Person-Centred Counselling and Psychotherapy. Laura said:

“For me, traditional university would have involved a lot of additional travelling. If you’re a mature student, you can’t do that – you’ve got life, kids, other responsibilities. Being able to come somewhere closer was a lot easier, and I found the experience to be extremely good.”

Luke Daruvalla graduated with a Level 5 Higher Apprenticeship – Learning and Skills Teacher; he is also a Professional Trainer in Motor Vehicle at Southampton College. Luke commented:

“It’s been great learning at South Hampshire College Group – the classroom is full of people from different walks of life, all with different skillsets. We were able to come together, bounce ideas off each other and leave with much broader knowledge.”

South Hampshire College Group’s higher education programmes are designed to support progression from a Level 3, Access or T Level course to a complete undergraduate qualification, with the benefits of lower course fees and smaller classes compared to traditional university programmes. This opens doors for the College Group’s alumni to pursue master’s degrees or PhDs, or to excel in the workplace.

This was the second annual Higher Education Graduation Ceremony held by South Hampshire College Group since the merger of Eastleigh College, Fareham College and Southampton College (formerly City College Southampton) on 1st August 2023.

Image: South Hampshire College Group Graduates – Class of 2025