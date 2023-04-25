South West College sets Jamie up for a future career in Sports Journalism

Jamie McKeague from Trillick is currently studying Sports Journalism at University Campus of Football Business in Manchester and credits his studies at South West College with helping him achieve his professional goal of becoming a sports journalist.

Jamie is a former student of the college, completing Level 3 in Sport and Exercise Science at the Enniskillen campus. Reflecting on his time at the college Jamie said;

‘I think my decision to study at South West College might have been the best decision I ever made. I was a bit lost after my GCSE’s, my results didn’t go the way I had expected and the course at South West College was the perfect fit for me as a student.

I loved the independence the college offered as well as the focus on coursework more so than examinations, I am very good at writing and putting my opinions down on paper so that was why the coursework approach really appealed to me.

Reflecting upon Jamie’s success and progression, Jane McGinty, Deputy Head of School, Sport and Life Science said;

‘Jamie is a great advocate for South West College and we are immensely proud to watch him progress with his studies at UCFB in Manchester.

There are many routes our students can take through the Sports and Life Sciences disciplines and sports journalism had always appealed to Jamie. We are delighted that South West College was able to offer the foundation that Jamie needed to continue his studies and we are sure that he will achieve great success in his chosen field of work.

Published in