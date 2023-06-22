South West College welcomes applications for brand new Healthcare Practice course

South West College (SWC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand new Open University Level 4 Certificate of Higher Education in Healthcare Practice qualification, which will be delivered at the Omagh Campus.

Alastair McCarley Head of School for Health and Social Care at South West College expressed his enthusiasm about the course, stating,

“We are thrilled to introduce this brand new course. We have prioritised this area and are pleased to be able to offer this brand new qualification which provides a strong grounding in healthcare practice for those wishing to specialise within the health and social care professions. The course is offered in conjunction with the Western HSC Trust and offers a unique mix of academic and vocational, work-based learning at a higher level. The course is offered as a standalone qualification which is also equivalent to Stage 1 of the Open University Nursing degree course.”

“The demand for nurses has never been higher, with almost 3,000 vacant nursing posts in the health service. Healthcare is a strategic priority for South West College in our region and in line with the Skills Strategy developed by the Department for the Economy.”

This course is ideal for those who want to progress to study and work in the Health Care industry. It is delivered through a combination of classroom teaching and a 770 hour work placement.

On successful completion of the programme learners can progress to employment as a Band 3 Healthcare Assistant and have the vital skills to secure employment within the healthcare sector. Learners can also apply for a place on the Open University’s General Nursing Programme and the College is hopeful of working with some other UK universities to allow students to progress to year two of their three year Nursing degrees.

This full-time course will involve attending the college for face to face delivery one day per week, along with at least two days per week on clinical placement. The college delivery will involve knowledge based learning and teaching along with opportunity to avail of the specialist clinical skills room. This will allow students to practice and develop their clinical skills.

For more information about the Level 4 Healthcare Practice qualification please contact Roisin Bradley via email at roisin.bradley@swc.ac.uk or apply online by visiting here and searching ‘Level 4 Healthcare Practice.’

