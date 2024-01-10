Spanish steps for new-look sports courses at leading North Wales college

INDUSTRY placements and international work experience are at the heart of a top college’s new-look sports programmes.

@colegcambria Deeside has revamped courses to ensure learners are ready to enter the world of work on completing their studies.

Lecturer and coach Sean Regan says the Level 2 and Level 3 Diplomas in Sport have kicked on to “another level” since moving to NCFE (Northern Council for Further Education) accreditation.

And a recent visit to Barcelona in Spain with a 27-strong cohort of students – which included trips to the stadium of La Liga side Espanyol and sessions with NexGen Careers – demonstrate the global flavour Cambria will add to its vocational qualifications in the future.

“You can already see the impact the changes we’ve made have had this academic year, and that will only continue as the programmes develop,” said Sean.

“Educational excursions overseas are particularly valuable as they give the learners a wider view on sports on the international stage, and the career options available to them. For some it might also be the first time they’ve been on a plane and seen more of the world, so it’s brilliant to be able to do this for them.

“Our role is to prepare them for their future careers, whether that’s in the UK, in Europe or further afield, so this kind of experience is hugely beneficial.”

A partnership with Aura Wales, which employs more than 250 staff and runs leisure facilities across Flintshire, will also provide students with the chance to get a taste of what a role in the sporting sector could look like.

The community benefit society held a series of careers events with Cambria and has signposted them to apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities, hosted activities and even swim tests to identify who best to place on its lifeguard course, funded by the college.

Lecturer Ellen Edwards said:

“These real-life, real-time scenarios will prepare students for a role in sports, something they can’t pick up just sitting in the classroom.

“The new-look programmes are very much about being a part of the community and at the heart of sports in north east Wales, whether that’s through coaching, refereeing, health and wellbeing projects, participating in the organisation of events or working with local schools and leisure services.”

Sean added: “We expect to have even more opportunities and courses from next year, given the connections we are making at home and on the international stage.

“Creating as many high-quality pathways as possible for our learners so they are well-rounded and ready for industry on leaving Cambria is our number one priority, everything is linked in – this is definitely the place to be for anyone considering a future in sport.”

For the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit here.

Published in