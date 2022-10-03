Speakers for Schools and Penguin Random House UK Children’s to deliver online book club to 30,000 state school students

National Teen Book Club will offer a series of online book clubs throughout the academic year and 50% off books through Penguin Random House

Social mobility charity Speakers for Schools is partnering with Penguin Random House UK Children’s to offer a series of online book clubs throughout the academic year with the aim of reaching and enriching 30,000 young people across 3,000 state schools.

The National Teen Book Club (NTBC) will offer six Penguin young adult (YA) books and a space where students from state schools and colleges can discuss each book’s themes, meet experts from relevant industries and learn more about the publishing industry.

The diverse range of books and speakers will present possible career options to young people, such as in writing and publishing. The aim of The National Teen Book Club is to encourage young people to read beyond the national curriculum and develop a lifelong enjoyment of reading – with all the associated benefits of regular reading for exam success, wellbeing, empathy and future earning potential.

The book club has a line-up of high-quality books including:

The Upper World by Femi Fadugba which is soon to be a Netflix film starring and produced by Daniel Kaluuya .

One Of Us Is Lying by New York Times bestselling author Karen M. McManus which was adapted for Netflix earlier this year and has seen increased popularity on Tik Tok.

Skin of the Sea, Natasha Bowen’s 2021 debut which has been shortlisted for the YA Book Prize 2022.

Three more Penguin YA books, yet to be announced

Meanwhile, a string of influential speakers will take part in the programme, such as:

Joseph Coelho, the Children’s Laureate

Dr Nira Chamberlain OBE, mathematician

Rene Germain, of Black and Great: The Essential Workplace Toolkit

Penguin Random House Children’s is also offering participants discounts on all of the books from the book club, which can be purchased in eBook for 99p, in audio for £1.99 or with 50% off for hard copies for each school or college.

The theme of this year’s books is mental health and wellbeing. Each book presents an opportunity to explore these topics and its links to the PSHE curriculum via discussion of self-concept, mental health and emotional wellbeing, positive relationships, bullying, discrimination, social influences and the impact of social media.

Ruth Knowles, Publishing Director at Penguin Random House UK Children’s said:

At Penguin we publish books for everyone because a book can change anyone sowe are delighted to partner with the National Teen Book Club to introduce a fantastic and diverse range of Penguin YA books and authors to a new audience of young people. Not only do these books offer readers the chance to immerse themselves in trending genres from fantasy and sci-fi to twisty whodunnits, but they also touch on themes important to young people today including mental health, sexuality, race and social media. The book club gives participants the chance to read and discuss a book with their peers in small groups, as well as hear about career possibilities stemming from reading through Q&A’s and workshops with publishing experts. We’re excited to reach new audiences in this way and further inspire a lifelong love of reading.

Savitri Patel, Head of Enrichment, Speakers for Schools, said:

“The aim of the National Teen Book Club is to broaden the horizons and raise the aspirations of young people by helping them engage with the increasingly diverse and relatable representation to be found in young adult books. We provide them a place to exchange ideas and socialise while developing literacy skills and confidence. I am delighted to have the support of Penguin Random House Children’s, who have partnered with us for the next stage of this enrichment programme in order to help demystify and increase access to the publishing industry, aiding young people’s current learning and standing them in good stead for the future.”

Speakers for Schools launched the National Teen Book Club in 2021 and achieved almost 10,000 signups from state school students across the UK. The charity is calling on parents, young people, teachers, librarians, PSHE coordinators, heads of school years, and anyone who knows a teenager to get involved.

