Special scholarships to support studies awarded to more than 140 Fife College students

Fife College has awarded special Russell Trust scholarships to 143 deserving students to help them progress in their studies.

The scholarship awards, ranging from £50 to £300, are aimed at providing students with financial support to purchase equipment and resources to help them in their academic journey.

The awards were presented by Cecilia Russell, Iona Russell, and Alice Croal from the Russell Trust at a special event held at the Carnegie Conference Centre, where some of this year’s recipients were recognised for their hard work and dedication to their studies.

The Russell Trust scholarship is one of the most substantial scholarship funds offered through Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, and contributes £15,000 annually to support students.

The scholarship is also the longest-running of all scholarships at the College and has awarded almost £200,000 to over 1,000 students since its establishment in 1997.

One of this year’s delighted schoalrship winners, HNC Additional Support Needs, Supporting the Individual, student Douglas Murphy, from Dunfermline, said:

“I am over the moon about winning the scholarship award. Adding this to my CV will hopefully give me the edge when applying for future employment. As a mature student, it has been financially difficult attending college and juggling family life. This award will make a huge difference to me and my family.”

Another winner, HND Art and Design student Amy Syczynski, from Glenrothes, said:

“I feel very grateful to have received this award as it will aid my final few months of my final year at college. I am currently planning my final projects for our HND art and design exhibit held at the end of the year, I will be able to use this money to fund all of the equipment and extra products, ensuring the final pieces will be the stars of the show.”

Iona Russell, Trustee of the Russell Trust, said:

“The Russell Trust is thrilled to provide scholarship awards to the students of Fife College and extends its heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s recipients.

“Sir David Russell, the founder of the Russell Trust, placed great emphasis on promoting higher education for the youth of Fife, and over 70 years later, it is fantastic to continue this through our Russell Trust Scholarship.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“For more than two decades, The Russell Trust has been a generous supporter of our students, and we are tremendously appreciative of their continued backing.

“Hearing the stories from our students at the presentation event, and knowing how much of a boost their scholarship awards have given them, was truly heart-warming. Well done to all of our scholarship-winning students.”

